100 Years Ago
Thursday, August 24, 1922
• The year-old mystery of the disappearance of Patrick McNaboe is believed solved in the finding of a body, yesterday afternoon, badly decomposed, and buried along the Meridian Highway near the Jim River north of Yankton. McNaboe, a wealthy bachelor farmer living near Bridgewater, disappeared last Dec. 5.
• Battery “E”, 147th Field Artillery, spent its drill period last night in learning about interior guard duty, utilizing the vacant lot east of the pavilion for that purpose. Non-commissioned officers were given final instructions for the parade at the county fair next week.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, August 24, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, August 24, 1972
• When Leland Raabe graduated from Sacred Heart Hospital School of Anesthesia on Sunday, August 20, he was the fifth member in a family of five brothers and sisters to graduate from a Sacred Heart Hospital school. His sisters all graduated from Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing. His brother graduated from Sacred Heart School of Histologic Technic.
• Sanitary and Improvement District 2, Knox County, Neb., announced today awarding of a federal grant of 50 percent and a state grant of 25 percent toward the construction of a waste treatment plant and lift stations at Devils Nest, resort development near Gavins Point Dam on Lewis and Clark Lake.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, August 24, 1997
• No paper
