Join Mount Marty University as it welcomes New York Times bestselling author Marc Cameron, MMU Professor Dr. Jim Reese, members of law enforcement and fans for “A Discussion about Cops and Criminals: Writing Facts in Fiction,” set for 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at Marian Auditorium. (Doors open at 7:50 p.m. Also, there is a 7 p.m. reception at the Bede Art Gallery adjacent to the theater.)
Retired Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Cameron’s Jericho Quinn Thriller Series debuted in 2011. Since then, he’s written eight Quinn novels and four Arliss Cutter novels featuring a deputy U.S. marshal. Cameron also authored five Tom Clancy/Jack Ryan novels, including “Shadow of the Dragon” and “Chain of Command.”
