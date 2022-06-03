Decision 2022: SD Voters Head To Polls Tuesday

All South Dakota voters will decide a state constitutional amendment on the June 7 ballot, and primary races will be decided at the federal, state and county levels.
In addition, Vermillion voters will choose their mayor and three council seats, while the school board race will decide two seats.
All voters, regardless of party affiliation, can vote on Amendment C. The ballot measure would require a 60% majority – rather than the current simple majority – for any initiated measure, proposed constitutional amendment or referred measure imposing or increasing taxes or which obligates the state to appropriate $10 million or more in any of the first five fiscal years.
On the Republican ticket, voters will decide the U.S. Senate primary from among incumbent John Thune of Sioux Falls and challengers Bruce Whalen of Pine Ridge and Mark Mowry of Spearfish.
In addition, GOP voters will decide the U.S. House primary race between incumbent Dusty Johnson of Mitchell and challenger Taffy Howard of Rapid City; and in the governor’s primary between incumbent Kristi Noem of Castlewood and challenger Steve Haugaard of Sioux Falls.
The Democrats and Libertarians have no primary races for those offices.
LEGISLATURE
In South Dakota, each legislative district is represented by one Senate and two House seats.
The redistricting after the 2020 census required that Yankton County, formerly a district by itself, add a precinct from northwest Clay County to reach its required population.
The changes were much more dramatic in the rest of south-central and southeast South Dakota. Legislators and voters found themselves in entirely new districts, with some incumbents now facing each other.
In at least one case, a former lawmaker has stepped forward seeking a return to Pierre in a new district. Term limits also play a role for incumbents who cannot run again in their current chamber.
District 18 does not require a primary election for either the Republicans or Democrats, as all candidates advance to the general election.
The Senate race features Republican incumbent Jean Hunhoff and Democrat challenger Fred Bender, both of Yankton, running for the two-year term.
In the House race, voters will decide the winners of two, two-year terms from among Republicans Mike Stevens of Yankton and Julie Auch of Lesterville and Democrats Ryan Cwach and Jay Williams, both of Yankton.
Stevens and Cwach are the incumbents.
The following is a rundown of area legislative filings, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office.
• DISTRICT 16 — The district has been redrawn to include portions of Turner, Lincoln and Union counties.
In the Senate race, Republicans will choose between Jim Bolin of Canton and Nancy Rasmussen of Hurley. The GOP winner will face Democrat Donn Larson of Hudson and independent Brian Burge of Marion.
In the House race, Republican voters will choose two candidates from among Karla Lems and Kevin Jensen, both of Canton, and Richard Vasgaard of Centerville. The top two candidates advance to the general election against Democrat Matt Ness of Canton.
Bolin and Jensen have previously represented District 16. Rasmussen and Vasgaard both formerly served in District 17 but were moved into the new district.
• DISTRICT 17 — The district has been redrawn to include Clay County and southern Union County. No primary races are needed.
In the Senate race, Republican Sydney Davis of Burbank is running unopposed and automatically wins the two-year term. She moves from the House to replace Republican Art Rusch of Vermillion, who retired from office.
In the House race, the four candidates advancing to the general election are Republicans Chris Kassin of Vermillion and William “Bill” Shorma of Dakota Dunes and Democrats Paige Schroeder and Rebecca “Bekki” Engquist-Schroeder, both of Vermillion.
The top two vote-getters in the general election win the two-year terms.
Shorma formerly served in the Legislature in the old District 16 and left office but is seeking a return to Pierre in his new district.
• DISTRICT 19 — This district now includes Hanson, McCook, Hutchinson and Bon Homme counties and a portion of Turner County.
In the Senate race, no primary is needed as Republican incumbent Kyle Schoenfish of Scotland advances to face Democratic challenger Daniel Brandt of Avon.
In the House race, the Republican primary features a crowded field of five candidates seeking the two seats. They include Caleb Finck of Tripp, Michael Boyle of Parkston, Drew Peterson of Salem, Jessica Bahmuller of Alexandria and Roger Hofer of Bridgewater.
Finck formerly served District 21 but was moved into his new district.
Two new House members are guaranteed, as Richard Vasgaard of Centerville now resides in District 16 and Kent Peterson of Salem, the House Majority Leader, has been term limited and isn’t running for the Senate.
• DISTRICT 21 — This district now includes Tripp, Gregory, Charles Mix, Douglas and Aurora counties.
No primary is required as the candidates all advance to the general election.
In the Senate race, Republican incumbent Erin Tobin of Winner will face Democratic challenger Dan Andersson of Burke.
In the House race, Republicans Marty Overweg of Corsica and Rocky Blare of Ideal have no opposition and will automatically claim the two seats.
Overweg formerly serviced District 19 before he was moved into his new district.
YANKTON COUNTY RACES
In the Yankton County Commission race, six Republican candidates running for the three spots advancing to the general election. The commission consists of at-large seats.
The GOP field includes Dan Klimisch of Utica and Bruce Jensen, Duane “Butch” Becker, Christopher Barkl, Ryan Heine and John Marquardt, all of Yankton. The top three finishers will face independent candidates Cheri Loest of Utica and Matt Evans of Yankton for the trio of four-year terms.
Klimisch and Loest are incumbents. The third incumbent, Joe Healy, decided not to seek another term.
In the sheriff’s race, the Republican primary includes Mike Rothschadl and Preston Crissey, both of Yankton. The winner runs unopposed in the general election and automatically wins the four-year term. The new sheriff replaces incumbent Jim Vlahakis, who has retired from office.
In the auditor’s race, a GOP primary features incumbent Patty Hojem and challenger Laura Kotalik, both of Yankton.
In the Register of Deeds race, Republican Brian Hunhoff of Yankton is running unopposed.
AREA COUNTIES
The following is a list of area county candidates, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office.
• BON HOMME — The lone Republican primary contest comes in the District 5 race for county commission, where Brett Jay Romkema of Springfield faces Ole Olson Jr. of Avon. No Democrats sought the office.
A new commissioner is guaranteed, as incumbent Russ Jelsma of Springfield didn’t run for re-election.
The other county candidates are as follows: Auditor, Republican Tammy Brunken of Springfield; Sheriff, Republican Mark Maggs of Springfield; Register of Deeds, Independent Sandra Frasier-Shaffer of Tyndall; County Commission — District 1, Democrat Dennis Hovorka of rural Tyndall and Republican Mary Jo Bauder of rural Tyndall; and District 3, Republican Duane Bachmann of Tyndall.
• CHARLES MIX — No primary races are needed, and the candidates are running unopposed in the general election.
They include the following: Auditor, Republican Jason Gant of Geddes; Treasurer, Republican Michelle Wentland of Lake Andes; Sheriff, Republican Randy Thaler of Lake Andes; Register of Deeds, Republican Julie Slaba-Pavel of Geddes; County Commission -- District 1, Republican Nick Stotz of Lake Andes.
• CLAY — In the contest for at-large county commission seats, both Republicans and Democrats are holding primary races.
GOP voters will pick two hopefuls from among David Thiesse, Glenn Pulse and James Bohnsack, all of Vermillion. Democratic voters will select two from among Constance Moore Nelsen, Michael P. Manning and Geoffrey Gray-Lobe.
Candidates running unopposed are Auditor, Democrat Carri Crum of Vermillion; Sheriff, Republican Andy Howe of Wakonda; and Register of Deeds, Democrat Lisa Terwilliger of Vermillion;
• DOUGLAS — In Douglas County, the three-candidate field for sheriff includes Dustin Palmquist of Harrison, Shane Niewenhuis of Corsica and Chris Reitsma-Lau of Kimball.
The current sheriff, Jim Severson, is serving an appointment to complete the term of Jon Coler who resigned from office. Severson announced he wasn’t running for the new four-year term.
Unopposed candidates are Auditor, Republican Phyllis Barker of Armour; Register of Deeds, Republican Kim Huebner of Armour; County Commission — District 1, Republican Marlin Maas of Corsica; District 3, Republican Lori Sparks of Armour; District 5, Republican Daniel Koedam of Corsica.
• HUTCHINSON — In the lone primary race, Republicans Maurice Waltner and Barron Nankivel, both of Freeman, are running for the spot vacated by incumbent Jim Zeeb’s retirement.
Running unopposed are Auditor, Republican Diane Murtha of Kaylor; Register of Deeds, Republican Julie Herrboldt of Menno; County Commission — District 1, Republican Curtis Ulmer of Menno; District 3, Republican Michael Wolf of Parkston; District 5, Republican Larry Mehlhaff of Kaylor.
• TURNER — No primary election is needed, and all candidates are unopposed in the general election.
They include Auditor, Republican Misty Dahl of Parker; Sheriff, Republican Steven Luke of Parker; Register of Deeds, Democrat Amanda Rand of Parker; County Commission, District 1, Republican Jared Hybertson of Centerville; District 3, Republican Mark Kaufman of Marion; District 5, Republican Tony Ciampa of Hurley.
• UNION — No primary race is needed, and all candidates are unopposed in the general election.
They include Auditor, Democrat Jackie Sieverding of Jefferson; Sheriff, Republican Dan Limoges of Elk Point; Register of Deeds, Republican Katie Winquist of Alcester; County Commissioner — District 1, Republican Thomas Kimmel of Dakota Dunes; District 3, Republican Richard Headid of McCook Lake; District 5, Republican Milton Ustad of Beresford.
NON-PARTISAN
• VERMILLION; In the city race, voters will choose a mayor from between Kelsey Collier-Wise and Jon Cole. In the City Council race, voters will choose aldermen from between Katherine Price and Carson Merkwan in the Central Ward, Ryan Church and Julia Hellwege in the Northeast Ward, and Leslie Gerrish and Mike Murra in the Northwest Ward.
In the school board race, voters will choose two candidates from among Jacob Skelton of Burbank, Bess Vlaisavljevich of Vermillion Cynthia Hardman of Burbank, Jan Berkhout of Vermillion and Mark Winegar of Vermillion.
A number of First Circuit Judges, serving the southeast quadrant of South Dakota, are on the non-partisan ballot. They include Chris Giles, David Knoff, Bruce Anderson, Cheryle Gering, Patrick Smith and Tami Bern.
The James River Water Development District (JRWDD) board includes the following vacancies and candidates: District 1, Mike Wiese of Aberdeen; District 3, Randy Stanley of Groton; District 7, Carol Millan of Mitchell; and District 9, Dan Klimisch of Utica and Sandy Williams of Irene.
The South Central Water Development District board contains the following vacancies and candidates: District 1, Thomas Glover of Burke; District 5, Gary LaCompte of Tyndall; and District 7, James Putnam of Armour.
The Vermillion Basin Water Development District board includes the following vacancies and candidates: District 1, Robert Iverson of Vermillion; and District 5, Robin Dykstra of Marion.
