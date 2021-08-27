South Dakota reported 439 new COVID-19 infections and two new deaths in Friday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The deaths raised the state toll to 2,062. They were not recorded in the Yankton area.
Active cases continued to climb, rising 9% to 3,992, and active hospitalizations rose by 12 to 168, the highest level since Jan. 23.
Yankton County added six new cases Friday and has seen 62 new infections since daily reporting by the DOH resumed Aug. 12. Two new recoveries were reported, with the number of active cases climbing to 55.
Other area South Dakota counties recording new infections Friday included Bon Homme (+1), Charles Mix (+4), Clay (+1), Hutchinson (+3), Turner (+2) and Union (+1) counties.
Turner County also saw one new hospitalization.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal on Friday posted 18 active cases (15 students, 3 staff), up six from Thursday. The number of those in quarantine/isolation rose to 27 (+11), six of whom were on campus (+3).
Here is the list of active cases reported in area South Dakota counties and how those figures compare to last Friday: Bon Homme County, 10 (+5); Charles Mix County, 61 (+17); Clay County, 28 (+16); Douglas County, 7 (+5); Hutchinson County, 13 (+4); Turner County, 27 (+10); Union County, 44 (-1); and Yankton County, 55 (+31).
