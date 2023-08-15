Victim In Bon Homme Co. Crash Identified

TYNDALL — A Dell Rapids man has been identified as the person who died Friday in a two-vehicle crash 10 miles northwest of Tyndall.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates a 2017 Kenworth T8000 semi-tractor trailer was driving southbound S.D. 37. A 2007 Nissan Xterra was traveling westbound on S.D. 46.
The driver of the Nissan Xterra failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with S.D. 37 and was struck in a T-bone manner by the Kenworth T8000 at 1:34 p.m. Traffic on S.D. 37 does not stop at this intersection. Both vehicles came to a final rest in the southwest ditch.
Bradley Jones, 63, of Wayne, Nebraska, the driver of the 2017 Kenworth T8000 received minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Jose Valera Diaz, 43, the driver of the 2007 Nissan Xterra sustained fatal injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
