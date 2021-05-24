GAYVILLE — The Gayville American Legion and Auxiliary Units will assemble at the Community Center at 8 a.m. Monday, May 31, for Memorial Day observances.
They will proceed to the following cemeteries: Volin at 9 a.m.; Faith United at 9:10 a.m.; Mission Hill at 9:30 a.m.; Old Vangen at 9:40 a.m.; Gayville at 10 a.m.; Danish at 10:20 a.m.; Bergin at 10:40 a.m.; Meckling at 10:50 a.m.; and Gayville Memorial at 11:30 a.m.
