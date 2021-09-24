WEST DES MOINES — Hy-Vee, Inc., has announced that free Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster doses are now available at Hy-Vee’s more than 275 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region.
The new booster, recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is recommended for the following Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients at least six months after their second vaccine dose:
• Long-term care facility residents;
• Individuals ages 65+;
• Individuals ages 18+ with underlying medical conditions (as outlined by the CDC);
• Individuals ages 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.
At this time, Moderna vaccine recipients will NOT be administered COVID-19 booster doses, and Janssen (J&J) vaccine recipients will NOT be administered additional COVID-19 vaccine doses, until authorized by the FDA and CDC.
It is strongly recommended that individuals schedule their COVID-19 vaccination in advance by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.
The booster vaccines are free to all eligible patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.
