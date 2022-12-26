A look back on 2022 in the Yankton area reveals a busy year of plans and beginnings — but one also marred by crime and violence.
An August quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska, was voted the top local story of the year by the Press & Dakotan staff. The case involved death, arson, robbery and a police standoff, and as of this writing, it has produced two arrests. Court proceedings are still in the early phases.
The impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, a Yankton attorney, was voted the No. 2 story in our survey. In the summer, Ravnsborg was convicted on the impeachment charges stemming from a 2020 automobile accident.
A November homicide in Yankton is the No. 3 story. Here, too, court proceedings are still in an early stage.
We switch gears for the No. 4 story: the renaming of Yankton’s National Guard unit back to Charlie Battery after a decade spent as Bravo Battery.
At No. 5 is the Westside Park renovation, which was filled with hope but also with some construction issues.
The second five include the results of local elections, the expansion of medical marijuana, the Yankton School District’s plan to build an Early Education Center, the Tabor church embezzlement case and the naming of a new Yankton fire chief.
———
1. Laurel Murders
As the year concludes, the top story — a quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska — has taken on a new twist as it moves into 2023.
Both a husband and wife, Jason and Carrie Jones, are charged in the incident.
On Aug. 4, authorities received reports of shootings at two Laurel homes which were then set on fire.
Firefighters tackled the blazes, with law enforcement asking they preserve as much evidence as possible. At one home, authorities discovered the body of Michele Ebeling, 53. At the other home, they discovered the bodies of Gene Twiford, 86, and his wife, Janet Twiford, 85, and their daughter, Dana Twiford, 55.
The case drew dozens of law enforcement, including the Nebraska State Patrol. Authorities discovered evidence at the scene linking Jason Jones, 42, to the homicides and arson. He resided across the street from Ebeling and three blocks from the Twifords.
Authorities believed Jones was at his residence. When he didn’t come out voluntarily, a Nebraska SWAT team entered the home and found him with extensive burns. He was taken to a Lincoln hospital for treatment, with the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office hiring private security to keep watch over him.
Upon release from the hospital, Jones was arrested and taken to a Lincoln correctional facility. He appeared by videoconference in Cedar County Court, where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He was bound over to Cedar County District Court for a Jan. 23 arraignment.
Jason Jones has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and could receive the death penalty or life in prison if convicted for any of the homicides.
He also faces two counts for first-degree arson and four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.
While not originally charged, 43-year-old Carrie Jones — the suspect’s wife — remained a person of interest in the investigation. Authorities searched her vehicle and cell phone, and they also questioned her.
Two neighbors reported Carrie Jones had been to Ebeling’s house shortly after the homicide.
Also, a Cedar County District judge granted three Laurel residents’ request for a protection order against Carrie Jones. The parties, including Ebeling’s fiancé, said they were harassed by Carrie Jones and feared for their safety. Ebeling’s fiancé said he was living in a safehouse for his protection, and one of the other two parties said she couldn’t sleep because of her anxiety regarding Carrie Jones.
Carrie Jones asked the judge to lift the one-year protection orders, arguing she didn’t pose a threat. However, he kept the orders in place because of the unusual situation and to keep the parties separated as much as possible.
After further investigation, authorities determined Carries Jones had been involved prior to the Aug. 4 homicides and had a larger role than initially thought.
She was arrested Dec. 16 and remains lodged at the Antelope County Jail.
She faces a Jan. 23 arraignment, along with her husband, in Cedar County District Court. She faces charges of first-degree homicide, tampering with physical evidence and accessory to a felony.
2. Ravnsborg Impeached
The impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg concluded with his conviction in a Senate trial in June — the first time a South Dakota statewide elected official had been impeached. Ravnsborg is a resident of Yankton.
The impeachment trial was the result of a September 2020 accident in which Ravnsborg’s car struck Joseph Boever, 55, late at night on U.S. Highway 14 west of Highmore. Ravnsborg was subsequently charged in February 2021 with three misdemeanors connected to the incident: operating his vehicle while using his cell phone, driving outside his lane and careless driving. The following August, Ravnsborg reached a plea deal in which he pleaded no contest to making an illegal lane change and using a phone while driving.
During the 2021 legislative session, lawmakers considered impeachment proceedings but voted to pause the effort while a criminal case was being considered by the judge.
When lawmakers convened last winter, an impeachment inquiry was launched. A Special Investigative Committee voted not to recommend impeachment on the grounds that it did not meet the state constitution’s requirements for impeachment. Nevertheless, the House convened in special session in April and voted 36-31 in favor of impeachment proceedings.
On June 21, the state Senate convicted Ravnsborg on two counts. The senators also voted to permanently bar him from ever holding office in South Dakota again.
3. A Murder In November
A Yankton woman was killed in a shooting in early November.
On Nov. 6, Jade Rembold was found dead in her home. Trevor Wayne Harrison was charged in connection to the killing and pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter in the first degree (three counts), abuse of or cruelty to a minor, commission of a felony while armed with a firearm and possession of a firearm by one with a prior drug conviction.
First-degree murder is punishable by either life in prison or the death penalty and up to $50,000 in fines.
Harrison was also charged as a habitual offender, having been convicted of three felonies prior to the November incident.
The state is scheduled to make a decision by Jan. 5, 2023, as to whether it will pursue the death penalty stemming from the first-degree murder charge.
Harrison’s next appearance was set as a motions hearing on Feb. 24, with a trial starting March 13.
4. It’s Charlie Battery Again
As of Oct. 1, Yankton again became the official home of Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion 147th Field Artillery Regiment of the South Dakota National Guard.
During a brief ceremony at the National Guard’s Yankton Readiness Center in Yankton, the flag (or guidon) representing Bravo Battery was encased as part of its relocation to Sioux Falls, and Charlie Battery’s guidon was uncased, the unit reactivated and officially stationed in Yankton.
“It’s still the same great soldiers, still the same great spirit that it always had,” Col. Phillip Styles, commander of the 196th MEB Brigade and former Charlie Battery commander during its 2005 deployment to Iraq, told attendees at the ceremony.
For many, the change was important for Yankton because, in 2012, the Guard reorganized, consolidating its three batteries into two. Charlie Battery, which had been in Yankton since its beginnings, was gone, and Bravo Battery moved from its former location in Salem to Yankton.
5. Westside Park’s Journey
It was a time of change and challenge for Westside Park in 2022.
With a recently adopted master plan in the city’s pocket, a donation from Avera Sacred Heart Hospital to fund a new bridge to the duck pond’s island and the continued vacation of the Dakota Territorial Museum’s structures from the site, the city set about a major rehabilitation project of the park. This included deepening the pond, working on stabilizing elements for the banks, a kayak launch area and other landscaping options.
During the pond rehabilitation, work also began on a sun dial and labyrinth area which will continue to be built into 2023.
The project did not go without a few bumps though.
A handful of complaints were received about the removal of animals from the pond area as well as the removal of a tree that was deemed a potential future hazard. Then, leakage from the pond has also been noticed since updates were completed and construction officials are continuing to work on a solution.
6. Local Elections: New Faces
This was an election year that produced a number of changes.
At the legislative level, District 18 delegation received a new face. In the House race for two seats, Republican Mike Stevens was re-elected and will serve as Speaker Pro Tempore in the chamber. Republican newcomer Julie Auch of Lesterville finished ahead of Democratic incumbent Ryan Cwach of Yankton for the second seat. Democrat challenger Jay Williams rounded out the field.
The Yankton County Commission will seat two new members on the five-member panel. An incumbent, Dan Klimisch, and challengers John Marquardt and Ryan Heine won terms. Incumbent Cheri Loest lost in the election, and incumbent Joe Healy didn’t run for re-election.
In the Yankton County auditor’s race, incumbent Patty Hojem won another term.
The Yankton County sheriff’s race was decided in the Republican primary, with Preston Crissey defeating Mike Rothschadl. A new face was guaranteed, as incumbent Jim Vlahakis did not seek re-election.
In the region, Clay County voters approved a $42.8 million public safety center. The new center in Vermillion will house a new jail as well as the offices for the Vermillion Police Department and Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
Last year, Clay County voters rejected a proposal for a new jail and courthouse.
7. Medicinal Marijuana Takes Root
Nearly two years after South Dakota voters approved the legalization of medicinal cannabis, medical marijuana dispensaries started opening across the state. Yankton’s first medical marijuana dispensary, Elevate, officially opened in September.
Most approved dispensaries had to wait to open because South Dakota law required that they only buy marijuana from approved growers in the state whose crops only became available in the fall. Initially dispensaries were only able to order cannabis flowers but will likely diversify as more varied products become available.
To receive a medical marijuana card from the state, an application must be submitted by a medical doctor or physician’s assistant who has determined from a patient’s medical records that the patient has a qualifying medical condition.
Lawmakers have said they want to make it more difficult to expand the list of qualifying conditions and have expressed concerns about mobile practitioners hosting pop-up clinics to help navigate the system for patients.
8. Early Education Center Takes Shape
This year, the Yankton School District (YSD) selected architects and engineers to plan and construct an Early Childhood Education Center for Yankton’s Pre-K through Kindergarten students and special education students.
Cost estimates for the facility ranged between $17.6 million and $20.6 million and would be entirely funded by the school district with capital-outlay certificates. No opt-out vote was needed.
A later first-grade addition to the structure would cost about $5 million and increase approximately 5% each year the project is delayed. That project could ultimately go to the voters in the form of an opt-out, but there are no plans to do so at this time.
In October, the Yankton School Board approved an option agreement to purchase approximately 11.8 acres of land near Yankton’s airport for $600,000 for the Early Childhood Education Center.
Construction is expected to begin in the spring.
“This is incredible,” Webster school Principal Melanie Ryken said to the school board at its October meeting. “Nobody has such a (facility) … We are trailblazers.”
9. Church Embezzlement
In September, a Tabor man pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of wire fraud for stealing a total of $324,000 from St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Lesterville.
Steven Bares had handled the churches’ finances for 10 years. Church members and the authorities detected the mishandling during a financial audit.
Bares was charged at the federal level because his wire transactions crossed state lines from South Dakota into Minnesota.
Currently, Bares faces 20 years in federal prison under statutes. However, federal sentencing guidelines could change and Bares could face a lesser punishment when he is sentenced in federal court, according to Sioux Falls Diocese chancellor Matt Althoff.
The diocese includes Catholic parishes east of the Missouri River in South Dakota.
Althoff and other diocesan officials met with Tabor and Lesterville parishioners to explain the situation and to answer questions. The meeting was held at the Tabor church.
While insurance will cover all of St. John’s losses, the amount won’t fully cover the St. Wenceslaus theft.
Bares is scheduled for sentencing today (Tuesday) in federal court in Sioux Falls. As part of the sentencing process, the victims can provide written or oral statements. Bares, along with anyone else, can address the court in his behalf.
10. Yankton’s New Fire Chief
The City of Yankton welcomed a new fire chief in 2022, as Tim Linke officially took over the post in June.
Linke, who has nearly 29 years of experience in emergency services, started as an EMT in his hometown of Syracuse, Nebraska, before joining the Southwest Rural Fire Protection District outside of Lincoln, Nebraska, as a volunteer firefighter in 1996. Two years later, he took a position with the Lincoln Fire Department, advancing up to battalion chief before accepting the chief role in Yankton in March.
“I was close to being in the time frame with Lincoln where I could start for other things,” Linke told the Press & Dakotan in July. “In Lincoln, when you get to about 25 years, you can continue working or you can retire or start looking at other things. I was just interested in trying something that was a little out of my comfort zone.”
Linke replaced Tom Kurtenbach, who retired in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.