A look back on 2022 in the Yankton area reveals a busy year of plans and beginnings — but one also marred by crime and violence.

An August quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska, was voted the top local story of the year by the Press & Dakotan staff. The case involved death, arson, robbery and a police standoff, and as of this writing, it has produced two arrests. Court proceedings are still in the early phases.

