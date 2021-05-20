Yankton Area Arts invites area photographers to participate in the annual photo competition known as the Mighty Mo Photo Show. The annual Photo Exhibit is an area photographic competition, now in its 17th year, designed to encourage and recognize the talents of area photographers.
The exhibit is open to photographers of all experience and age levels. Three monetary prizes will be awarded: Best of Show, Honorable Mention, and People’s Choice.
The theme of this year’s exhibition is “Capturing Sound.” Have you ever seen a photo or a painting and recognized a feeling or a smell or a memory? This year, the sponsors are asking photographers to focus on one of our five senses and try to “Capture Sound” in their photo. What would it sound like to step into their photo? Can the audience hear what they were hearing when they took the photo?
Photos must be submitted to G.A.R. Hall July 26-30 during open hours, Monday-Friday 1-5 p.m. All photos must be ready to hang.
Submission rules and entry forms for the competition can be found at YanktonAreaArts.org or by inquiring at info@yanktonareaarts.org.
