No Death Penalty Sought
Francis Lange of Scotland (left) is escorted by law enforcement to Tuesday’s court proceedings in Tyndall on his multiple murder charges. The state announced it won’t seek the death penalty in the case.

 RANDY DOCKENDORF/P&D

TYNDALL — A Scotland man won’t face the death penalty in his trial later this year on multiple murder charges.

Francis Lange, 43, will stand trial July 24-Aug. 4 on three charges of first-degree murder and two charges of attempted murder, along with aggravated assault and firearms charges.

