The second District 18 Legislative Cracker Barrel of the 2023 session will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, at the City Commission Room at CMTEA (1200 W 21st Street) beginning at 10 a.m. (enter through west door).
This is a facilitated event moderated by Nick Moser. Questions may be submitted prior to each event to thrive@yanktonsd.com, or by calling Yankton Thrive prior to the events 605-665-3636.
