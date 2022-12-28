COVID Update for Dec. 28, 2022
Metro Graphics

South Dakota recorded two new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Bon Homme County, in Wednesday’s final weekly update of the year from the Department of Health (DOH).

The two new deaths raised the state pandemic toll to 3,118. For the year, South Dakota saw 632 COVID-related fatalities.

