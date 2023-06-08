Adrian Vaughn Lund,

A Yankton man arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing last month is now facing first-degree murder charges in the case.

Adrian Vaughn Lund, 31, appeared in court and entered a plea of not guilty in the May 24 deadly stabbing of his girlfriend Timber Rose Cournoyer, 33, a Yankton Sioux tribal member and mother of six, who was found injured near a friend’s doorstep on Walnut Street at approximately 11:17 p.m. that night and later died at a hospital in Sioux Falls.

