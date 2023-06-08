A Yankton man arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing last month is now facing first-degree murder charges in the case.
Adrian Vaughn Lund, 31, appeared in court and entered a plea of not guilty in the May 24 deadly stabbing of his girlfriend Timber Rose Cournoyer, 33, a Yankton Sioux tribal member and mother of six, who was found injured near a friend’s doorstep on Walnut Street at approximately 11:17 p.m. that night and later died at a hospital in Sioux Falls.
An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be a knife wound to the chest, which punctured the abdominal cavity and heart, causing internal bleeding and death.
A resident of an apartment told police that Cournoyer had yelled “Adrian,” and when the resident opened the door, Cournoyer was holding her chest and said, “He stabbed me,” court documents said. The witness identified Lund and Cournoyer as having been in a relationship and gave their address to the police.
Lund was located and detained the next day.
On his initial arrest, Lund was charged with murder in the second degree, which carries a penalty of 10 years in prison; aggravated domestic assault, which carries a penalty of 15 years in prison; and felony possession of a controlled substance, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison or up to one year in the county jail.
At the time, Lund was facing up to 30 years in prison.
However, an indictment filed May 30 has significantly added to the charges against Lund.
According to the indictment, Lund is now facing seven counts including Count 1— first-degree murder, a class A felony which carries a maximum penalty of death or life in prison and an optional $50,000 fine; Count 2 — second-degree murder, a class B felony, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and an optional $50,000 fine; Counts 3 and 4 — first-degree manslaughter, a class C felony, with each count carrying a maximum sentence of life in prison and an optional $50,000 fine; Counts 5 and 6 — felony aggravated assault, class 3 felonies each carrying a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and an optional $30,000 fine; and possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a class 5 felony, which carries a maximum sentence of five years and an optional $10,000 fine.
Assistant Attorney General Katie Mallery, who is prosecuting the case, asked the court for six weeks to determine whether the state will seek the death penalty in the Lund case. The court set a July 20 date for that determination.
Also, a Part 2 Information for a habitual offender, filed by Mallery, indicates that Lund has six prior felony convictions from 2011, 2016 and 2020.
Three or more prior felony convictions raise the penalties for counts five and six by two levels for maximum sentences of 50 years and optional $50,000 fines. The penalty in count seven of the indictment was also increased to a maximum of 15 years in prison and an optional $30,000 fine.
In addition to a possible death sentence, as a habitual offender, Lund now faces three life sentences, which could run concurrently or back to back, plus 80 years in prison.
The state a filed a notice of demand for an alibi defense, which would establish a deadline for the defense to notify prosecutors of its intent to pursue an alibi defense.
Lund’s court-appointed attorney, Melissa Fiksdal of Sioux Falls, asked the court for eight weeks to inform prosecutors, to which Mallery objected. Judge Cheryle Gering gave the defense until July 20.
Lund is currently in custody in the Yankton County Jail. Bail has been set at $500,000 cash in lieu of bail bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.