Recreational Cannabis Certified For Ballot In SD

PIERRE — It’s official: Recreational marijuana will be back before South Dakota voters this fall.
South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett announced Wednesday that the petitions submitted recently to put an initiated measure legalizing the “possession, use and distribution of marijuana” have been officially validated. It will be titled Initiated Measure 27 and appear on the 2022 general election ballot for the Nov. 8 election.
According to the group South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, 25,023 signatures were submitted to place the measure on the fall ballot. State law required that 16,961 valid signatures were needed to make the ballot.
The announcement comes after South Dakota voters approved a similar measure, Amendment A, in 2020, with 54% of voters supporting it.
However, that measure was challenged on the grounds that it contained more than one topic, in violation of state law. Last November, after seven months of deliberation, the South Dakota Supreme Court struck down Amendment A.
South Dakotans also approved medicinal marijuana in 2020 with 70% support. At the time, South Dakota was the first state in the nation to approve both medical and adult-use cannabis on the same ballot.
“We are very pleased to hear that our initiative has qualified for the November ballot,” said Matthew Schweich, campaign director for South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws, in a press release issued Wednesday. “We are confident that we can achieve victory for the second consecutive election, pass Initiated Measure 27 by a strong margin and restore the will of the people.”
However, Schweich also noted that another hurdle may loom, with Amendment C on the June primary ballot. The proposed amendment — which would require future ballot questions to receive 60% for passage if the measure creates a tax or fee or requires the state to appropriate $10 million or more in any of the first five fiscal years after enactment — has stirred criticism for being placed on the June primary ballot. If it passes, it would be enacted before November when both IM 27 and Amendment D, which would expand Medicaid, go up for a vote. On Wednesday, the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry came out in opposition of Amendment C.
“We must defeat Amendment C on June 7,” Schweich said. “Amendment C is a shameful and cowardly attack on the constitutional ballot initiative rights of the people of South Dakota. This convoluted proposal, created by politicians in Pierre, has the potential to cripple the initiative process and could even be used to undermine our 2022 cannabis legalization measure. We cannot allow politicians to get away with this.”
It’s unclear whether Initiated Measure 27 would be impacted by Amendment C should the latter pass next month.
According to The Associated Press, the secretary of state’s validation of IM 27 may be challenged within 30 days.
