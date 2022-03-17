• Heather Bodden, 38, Vermillion, was arrested Wednesday on a probation hold for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance and possession of a controlled substance.
• Joshua Hackney, 44, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II.
• Xavier Gainsforth, 27, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Whitney Lovelace, 25, Niobrara, Neb., was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Moultrie Gillyard, 54, Green Cove Springs, Fla., was arrested Wednesday for driving under the influence.
