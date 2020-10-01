Special Priorities

PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem hasn’t yet issued her proclamation on what Monday’s special legislative session will include, but area South Dakota lawmakers are laying out their priorities for spending federal stimulus funds on the pandemic.
In a press release last month, Noem said she would call a special session to consider legislation on spending Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) dollars. Some of the money, which includes $1.25 billion under the CARES Act, has already been allocated.
Barring an extension by Congress, South Dakota has until Dec. 30, 2020, to spend all CRF dollars.
District 18 Sen. Craig Kennedy (D-Yankton) noted, under the state constitution, only business related to the governor’s proclamation may be transacted during a special session.
“Obviously, the session will in some way deal with Coronavirus Relief Fund expenditures,” he said. “I would like to see the Legislature set priorities before we focus on any specific funding proposals.”
Kennedy outlined three specific concerns he felt should be addressed before spending the remaining funds.
“The first priority should be attempting to address the continuing impact of COVID in South Dakota,” he said. “There appears to be agreement among epidemiologists that South Dakota needs to significantly increase testing and contact tracing efforts to attempt to better control the community spread of the virus we are experiencing.”
The second priority should focus on providing resources so children and teachers can safely attend school in person or effectively participate in remote learning and teaching, he said.
The third priority should provide assistance to people who have lost jobs, had their hours cut or who were required to take a pay reduction because of COVID.
District 18 Rep. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton) has been meeting in Pierre this week as part of the Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations (JCA).
Legislators have met with constituents to learn the impact of COVID on their businesses and the impact of unemployment in South Dakota, Hunhoff said. In turn, the governor has received input from the legislators and business leaders.
The JCA met Wednesday and intends to craft plans for presentation to the special session, Hunhoff said. Two plans would be prepared for consideration, depending on a Dec. 31 spending deadline or if states are given an extension into 2021.
“If there would be an extension, I would support reducing some areas to keep a minimum amount on hand if there continues to be an upturn in the incidence (of COVID) and more needs are identified,” she said. “The dollars can then be expended in the January session.”
Hunhoff wants a focus on helping the state’s economy recover from the pandemic.
She said she has been working on COVID issues since the legislative session ended last spring. The Joint Appropriations Committee has focused on COVID expenses and how they impact state government, business and families in South Dakota, she said.
The joint committee has monitored federal spending and looked at state funding needs during the “new normal,” she said. The committee is monitoring monthly state revenues and seeing which businesses are not operating at last year’s activities.
District 18 Rep. Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton) has seen no indication of an extension for spending the federal stimulus funds. Much uncertainty remains until after the November elections, creating uncertainty on a federal response until January, he added.
“There is approximately $900 million of federal funds that could be used for things like tests, contact tracing, school district assistance, small business relief and unemployment relief,” he said. “With certainty, I think there is bipartisan support for some type of small-business relief fund. The governor has indicated she wants to dedicate up to $400 million of federal funds to small-business relief.”
The governor’s proposed framework needs to be better tailored to support all small-business owners, Cwach said.
“It only covers three months while ignoring the ongoing struggle many small businesses face,” he said. “Further, the governor’s current framework likely excludes hairdressers, barbers and small restauranteurs, which we all recognize have been some of the hardest-hit small businesses from COVID-19.”
The state government can create the largest difference in daily lives by developing a comprehensive testing and contact tracing program with these federal funds, Cwach said.
“It’s very clear that the level of statewide testing has been inadequate since the outbreak at the Smithfield plant,’ he said. “Things have not gone ‘back to normal,’ as any teacher or grocery store clerk can tell you.”
Cwach called on supporting employees as well as small businesses during the COVID pandemic.
“Many Yankton manufacturing employees have either lost their jobs or have reduced hours. We need a robust unemployment insurance system to temporarily provide relief until these people can find new employment,” he said. “We do not have that right now. I’ve fielded a number of complaints from individuals that the unemployment assistance office is not processing their claims fast enough. That’s wrong and entirely avoidable.”
State government also needs to provide support to hospital systems, school districts and local governments, Cwach said.
District 17 Sen. Art Rusch (R-Vermillion) has served on the joint Health and Human Services Committee with members from both the House and Senate. The committee listened to public testimony and comments on how to spend the federal stimulus money on health-related issues and to prepare for the special session. After dollars already spent or committed, South Dakota is left with between $603-688 million, he said.
After hearing several hours of testimony, the committee recommended South Dakota spend $55 million to assist long-term care facilities in meeting excess costs resulting from the coronavirus. In addition, the committee recommended $10 million to assist long-term care facilities and community support providers to relieve the isolation and lack of family contacts adversely affecting their clients.
The committee also recommended $30 million for acute care facilities; $15 million for rent, mortgage and utility assistance; and $3 million for food distribution programs.
“Finally, we recommended up to $1 million for assisting in translation and interpretation services for immigrants in South Dakota,” he said.
District 19 Sen. Kyle Schoenfish (R-Scotland) took part in the interim sessions for the Local Government and Education committees.
“(We) have received substantial federal funds to be spent on COVID-related expenses,” he said. “I have had many discussions with education and city officials over the summer on how they have been impacted.”
A number of issues will be discussed during the special session, and health care should be a top priority, Schoenfish said. “Overall, we need to make full use of all federal funds available while making sure the funds are spent in compliance with the federal guidelines,” he said.
District 21 Rep. Caleb Finck (R-Tripp) said the Dec. 30 deadline for the CARES Act means the state can’t wait on spending decisions or save some of the stimulus funding.
“If we don’t utilize the funds by then, the remaining balance will revert back to the federal government, where they will likely redistribute those funds to other states,” he said. “I believe we need to find ways to best utilize those dollars here in South Dakota where we can put them to good use.”
District 16 Rep. David Anderson (R-Hudson) said he isn’t convinced of the need for a special session. The Legislature already holds the mechanism for approving the spending of federal dollars and commonly does so without the need for a special session, he noted. In addition, the Joint Committee on Appropriations already holds extensive authority when the Legislature isn’t in session, he said.
When it comes to the nature of programs for spending federal funds, the Legislature must proceed with caution, Anderson said.
The stimulus funds come with extensive guidelines, he said. “If we do not follow the federal guidelines, we will be required to return the funds to the federal government,” he said.
Anderson said he realizes the extremely unusual situation surrounding COVID.
“I understand the legislative desire to be involved, and I believe we have been. Communication between legislators and the governor and her staff have occurred continually since this started,” he said.
