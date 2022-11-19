District 18 Rep. Mike Stevens of Yankton has been nominated for House Speaker Pro Tempore for the 2023-2024 term of the South Dakota Legislature. He was chosen by fellow House Republicans in the party’s post-election caucus Saturday.
Hugh Bartels (District 5, Watertown) was nominated for Speaker of the House.
The following GOP members were elected to majority leadership positions in the House:
• Majority Leader — Will Mortenson (District 24, Pierre);
• Assistant Majority Leader — Taylor Rehfeldt (District 14, Sioux Falls);
• Majority Whip — Rocky Blare (District 21, Ideal);
• Majority Whip — Gary Cammack (District 29, Union Center);
• Majority Whip — Kirk Chaffee (District 29, Whitewood);
• Majority Whip — Becky Drury (District 32, Rapid City);
• Majority Whip — James D. Wangsness (District 23, Miller).
Leadership positions for both the House and Senate are now complete for both parties, with Senate Republicans and Democrats and House Democrats making those decisions several days earlier. They are as follows:
• SENATE REPUBLICANS — Majority Leader: Casey Crabtree (District 8, Madison); Assistant Majority Leader: Mike Diedrich (District 34, Rapid City); Majority Whips: Helene Duhamel (District 32, Rapid City), Jack Kolbeck (District 13, Sioux Falls), Ryan Maher (District 28, Isabel) and David Wheeler (District 22, Huron). Lee Schoenbeck (District 5, Watertown) will be the GOP nominee for the position of President Pro Tempore, which will be voted on by the full Senate when it organizes on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
• HOUSE DEMOCRATS — Minority Leader: Oren Lesmeister (District 28A, Parade); Assistant Minority Leader: Erin Healy (District 14, Sioux Falls); Minority Whips: Kameron Nelson (District 10, Sioux Falls), Peri Pourier (District 27, Pine Ridge);
• SENATE DEMOCRATS — Minority Leader: Reynold Nesiba (District 15, Sioux Falls); Assistant Minority Leader: Shawn Bordeaux (District 26A, Mission); Minority Whip: Liz Larson (District 10, Sioux Falls).
