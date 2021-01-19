100 Years Ago
Thursday, January 20, 1921
• South Dakota is not feeling yet any results from the post war tide of immigration to America, but will eventually get its share, according to State Immigration Commissioner Irwin D. Aldrich, who is in the city attending the meetings of the South Dakota Horticultural society. Most of the immigrants are settling in the eastern states, and not more than five per cent of them have sufficient money to get them this far west, he says.
• Last year (1920) was the greatest corn year in the history of the country according to the records of the department of agriculture. Besides growing a record crop of 3,232,367,000 bushels, the farmers established a new record for average yield per acre with 30.9 bushels, the second time in history that the country’s average yield went past 30 bushels.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, January 20, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 20, 1971
• The Yankton College Greyhounds have decided to forfeit and cancel wrestling remaining matches as disciplinary action taken against some of the members of the team. The action came about because of a substantiated claim that team members had tampered with the Yankton College scales and had knowingly gone into matches overweight.
• During 1970, Yankton banks pumped into the faltering economy of Yankton over $2 million to help the city’s business and industry. The excess of loans outstanding at the three banks at the end of 1970 over total loans at the end of 1969 was $2,120,369.30.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, January 20, 1996
• Mount Marty College will offer new opportunities for Southeast Technical Institute students seeking a bachelor’s degree. The two schools are currently in the process of establishing a program linking the liberal arts program with technical training.
• Inmates at the South Dakota State Penitentiary and Springfield Prison will be getting lots of fresh vegetables this summer. Gov. Bill Janklow said Friday prisoners will start vegetable gardens as part of his plan to make nearly all inmates work.
