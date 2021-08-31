Avon Couple Seeks Protection Orders Against Mayor

AVON — An Avon couple have been granted temporary restraining orders against the Avon mayor, alleging he shot their dog and disposed of it.
Mathew Counts and Ashley Counts, who describe themselves as husband and wife, filed for separate protection orders against Mike Petrik, according to court records. The couple’s requests, filed Aug. 25 in First Circuit Court at Bon Homme County, say the protection orders were sought after Petrik allegedly committed a crime of violence.
Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering has scheduled a hearing on the petition Sept. 20 at the Tyndall courthouse. Both Mathew and Ashley Counts are seeking an order, lasting five years, keeping Petrik at least 100 feet from them; five minors listed as their children; and their residence in Avon.
The children, listed in the request as protected parties, range in age from 3-8 years old and live with the couple.
In addition, Ashley has sought her protection order to include keeping Petrik from her place of employment, Casey’s convenience store in Tyndall.
Neither Petrik nor his attorney has filed a response to the temporary restraining order. However, the Countses say Petrik told them that he took the alleged action because their dog was aggressive, had been loose around town and was a threat to Avon residents’ safety.
The Countses dispute that description of their dogs.
Prior to the upcoming court hearing, Gering has issued a temporary restraining order, which started Aug. 25 and runs through Sept. 20, against Petrik. Court documents indicate the judge issued the order as a protection against stalking and/or physical injury.
Violation of the protection order is a criminal offense, according to the document.
The court orders that “the respondent (Petrik) is restrained from acts of abuse and physical harm, making threats of abuse, stalking or harassment (and) that the respondent is restrained from contact with the petitioner by any direct or indirect means except as authorized in this order.”
Under the temporary restraining order, the court has ordered that Petrik not come within 50 feet of the Countses’ residence.
In filing for their separate protection orders, both Mathew and Ashley Counts provided similar descriptions of events involving Petrik and their dogs. Both the husband and wife said they contacted Bon Homme County Sheriff Mark Maggs about the incident.
The Countses said they, their children and a roommate left Avon around 8:30 a.m. Aug. 21 for Riverboat Days in Yankton. They left dogs in a fenced-in dog area and one dog outside on a leash. The group left Avon around 8:30 a.m. The roommate went home around 6:30 p.m. and found the dogs at the same spot as when the group left that morning.
The Countses returned home about 10 p.m. and noticed both dogs outside the fence, one still in the yard and the other missing, Mathew said. The couple drove around looking for the missing dog, posted a message on Facebook and contacted Maggs.
The sheriff later reported that Petrik had shot the dog, Mathew Counts said. Counts’ 8-year-old son noticed blood in the yard, and Counts said it looked as if someone had drug the dog out of the yard after shooting it.
Mathew said he texted Petrik, asking the mayor why he shot the dog in the family’s yard. Petrik texted back, saying he would stop by later and talk but didn’t stop that night.
Petrik allegedly later said he shot the dog because it was aggressive, Counts wrote in the court documents.
In her account, Ashley Counts described one dog, a Chihuahua, as found out of the fence and another dog, a pit bull, as outside the fence and missing. Another dog was still on its leash.
Ashley agreed with her husband’s account of the eight-year-old son finding blood on the yard and a trail leading to the street.
In her account, Ashley said Petrik told her husband that he had shot their dogs and buried it in a pasture with cattle. The Countses said, the next day, Petrik told the sheriff that he had burned the dead dog and not buried it.
As in her husband’s account, Ashley said the mayor described the dog as being aggressive to others and running around town, which is why he allegedly shot the dog.
The Countses said they have a “No Trespassing” sign on their yard and questioned why Petrik was on their property.
Bon Homme County State’s Attorney Lisa Rothschadl said the protection order is a civil matter and her office doesn’t take any action related to it.
As for the alleged dog shooting, the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into the matter, Rothschadl said.
Maggs told the Press & Dakotan Tuesday night there are no updates as of this writing.
