District 18 legislators will present a preview of the upcoming 2022 legislative session at the Yankton School Board meeting Monday.
Also Monday, Curriculum Director Nicole Valnes will review the Yankton School District Safe Return to School, highlighting mental wellness opportunities.
The public is welcome to attend Monday’s meeting. Social distancing in the auditorium and mask wearing are recommended. To view the meeting via livestream, visit the Yankton School District website, click School Board and then click “Live Stream School Board Meeting.”
The meeting is slated for 5 p.m. in the main auditorium of Yankton High School, located at 1801 Summit Street.
