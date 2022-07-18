BERESFORD — Farm transition training featuring national expert Elaine Froese will be held at The Bridges Golf Course in Beresford on Thursday, July 28. The event titled, “Growing Generations through Courageous Conversations,” is a critical topic for succession planning for farmers and ranchers.
Multi-generation families are encouraged to attend. The event is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. There is a cost per family, and the fee includes a noon meal.
To register visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/growing-generations-through-courageous-conversations-tickets-367713750727.
