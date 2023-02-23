PIERRE — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says 31 students will graduate this Friday from the Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course (BLEC), completing a 13-week training program and becoming fully qualified law enforcement officers in the state.
Graduates are required to complete 520 hours of course work that includes instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling, and criminal investigations. The training program is taught by full-time staff from the Division of Criminal Investigation and adjunct instructors from law enforcement agencies from across the state.
