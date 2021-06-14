Yankton School Board Hears Report On Summer Construction Projects

While the students are away on summer break, the Yankton School District (YSD) is at work with summer maintenance and improvements.
The Yankton School Board heard a report at its Monday meeting from YSD Buildings & Grounds Supervisor Jim Reinhardt on the largest projects and the progress made so far.
YSD projects this year include: Yankton High School (YHS) front concrete; YHS teacher entrance concrete; YHS Music, Band and Orchestra room carpeting project; refinishing the floors at YMS; YHS and the Boys & Girls Club; adding to existing sidewalk at YSD administration building per new city guidelines; YMS middle school roof update; replacing YMS cafeteria asbestos tile; YMS parking lot repairs, painting at Stewart Elementary School and track repairs at Williams field, which sustained damage during the 2019 bomb cyclone.
Workers started tearing out the track at Williams Field Monday, he said, adding that most of the Mondo flooring is off.
Reinhardt told the board he is getting estimates on options available to get another five years out of the current surface at YMS.
“We brought in Brosz Engineering to look at what we can do to fix that lot correctly,” he said. “We need to buy some time and have some discussion on what we’re going to do with that.”
YSD will also be working with Mount Marty University this summer on a project at Crane-Youngworth Field, Reinhardt said.
“Mount Marty University is replacing the goal posts at Crane Youngworth,” he said. “The goal posts need to be replaced because our goal posts do not fit the college rules. Our goal posts do not move in and out.”
MMU is replacing the existing goal posts at their own cost. The current goal posts are still in good condition and will likely be used at YMS to improve that field, Reinhardt said.
He explained that the many smaller maintenance projects at YSD are being done by its maintenance department over the summer.
“These projects are big for the maintenance department,” he said. “I’ve got them pretty busy. I am pretty proud of what they’ve done already.”
Reinhardt told the school board that, so far, all projects are on schedule and the weather is cooperating.
Also Monday, YSD administrator Todd Dvoracek, who is currently transitioning from his position as principal of YMS to principal of YHS, updated the board on year-end activities in the school district.
“At YMS, we had a neat day our last day of school, which we’ve had in the past, our Recognition Day, where we recognize our students for the work that they’ve done all year long and some of the achievements that they have had,” he said. “Our teachers put that together and they did a fantastic job.”
He also updated the board on this year’s YHS graduation, which, in conformance with the YSD COVID Plan, was held outdoors this year at Crane-Youngworth Field.
“The weather held up great; it was a little warm, but we had a great graduation,” Dvoracek said. “I’d like to give a big thanks to our maintenance crew and custodial staff for setting that up and having that in place to have graduation on the Crane-Youngworth turf.”
Scheduling is also done, he said, and YMS is ready to transition to new Principal Heather Olson, as Dvoracek said he is beginning the transition to YHS.
“I’m looking forward to coming to YHS and doing a good job,” he said.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The school board approved the master contract negotiated between YSD and the Yankton Education Association (YEA) as well as the certified teacher contracts.
• The board approved proposed rates for YSD facilities rental. Due to its COVID plan, YSD is not offering facility rentals this time. The new rates will apply when rentals can resume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.