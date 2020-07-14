Viborg Danish Days To Honor Community Efforts During Pandemic

VIBORG — For area residents, getting through the pandemic has taken a community effort.
In recognition of that fact, the “Friend of Viborg” recipient for this year’s Danish Days recognizes a group of winners — the people of Viborg itself. The annual ethnic festival runs Friday through Sunday.
The “Friend of Viborg” award generally goes to an individual, business or organization promoting and serving the Turner County community of 800 residents. Honoring the entire community tied in with this year’s theme of “Stronger Together,” according to Danish Days committee member Melissa Widdon.
“The Viborg community is known for supporting each other,” she said. “The pandemic has reminded us that we are ‘Stronger Together.’”
The pandemic forced a change in recognizing the “Friend of Viborg” honorees, Widdon said.
“We usually honor recipients during the leadership luncheon, ‘Friday Night at the Park’ event, the parade and a reception,” she said. “However, due to event changes, we will just be recognizing it during the ‘Friday Night at the Park’ event and the parade. There is not a plaque presentation this year.”
This year, the community faced the giant decision of whether even to hold Danish Days. Around the region, the pandemic has forced the cancellation of numerous other festivals, county fairs and other events.
“Danish Days has been held in some form for 127 years. The City Council requested community feedback and held extensive discussions,” Widdon said. “After which, they decided to host Danish Days but in a limited and modified form. Many events have been canceled. Planning has been and continues to be fluid.”
In the end, the committee moved forward with a scaled-down celebration running Friday through Sunday in Viborg and at Swan Lake near town.
The Danish Days schedule has been altered to promote the visitors’ health and safety, Widdon said. Many events were canceled, such as the leadership luncheon, the ping pong drop, the inflatables, carnival, volleyball, Danish food luncheon and bingo.
The leadership luncheon, held at Pioneer Memorial Hospital, normally features “State of Viborg” addresses, according to organizer Paul Christensen. The progress reports are generally given by the Turner County Commission, City of Viborg, Viborg Economic Development, Viborg-Hurley School, Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Viborg Community Club and Lund Theatre.
While this year’s luncheon won’t be held, the local and county officials will still look at ways of presenting progress updates to the general public.
A number of traditional Danish Days events are returning this year.
Friday events include the Viborg Community Foundation Golf Tournament at Glenridge Golf Course, Daneville Heritage Museum tours, Fun Night at Glood Park and the presentatioin of the “Friends of Viborg Award” and the Viborg Community Foundation Awards.
Other activities include crowning of the Danish Viking Days king and queen (the oldest 100% Danes in attendance), the presentation of a quilt to a local veteran and live music by DJ Jer.
Saturday’s schedule includes the aebleskiver breakfast, the parade, poker run, the “Red Book” worship service at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church (also streaming on the Spring Valley and Our Savior’s Facebook pages), and the street dance with live music by the Brandon Jones Band.
The 10:30 a.m. Saturday parade features the “Stronger Together” theme, with the route extended to include Washington Street. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged, but entrants can also be included the morning of the parade.
The parade stages on Maple Street and will start on Washington Street by the school, pass by the hospital and turn down Main Street to the four-way stop. To register, complete the online registration form at www.danishdays.org or find the parade attendant at the intersection of Maple Street and Park Avenue before the start of the parade.
On Friday and Saturday nights, the Lund Theatre will screen the 2017 version of “Beauty and the Beast.” The theater recently reopened after being closed since March because of the pandemic. Because of social distancing, the theater offers limiting seating for each showing.
On Sunday, the schedule includes a community worship service, bean bag toss, beach party at Swan Lake, community barbecue at the Community Center, a hypnotist performing at the tent and fireworks at the athletic fields.
The Danish Days celebration also features Daneville Heritage Museum tours, the food and beer tent, co-ed softball tournament, FFA “Chicken Bingo” and breakfast at the Daneville Inn. During the weekend, the Viborg Volunteer Fire Department will serve Medisterpølse (Danish sausage), hamburgers, hot dogs, beer, water and pop.
For more information and updates, visit the Danish Days website and Facebook page.
