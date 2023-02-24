A new Yankton biker club allows veterans to combine their love of motorcycles with their desire to support each other, as well as other veterans in need.
Yankton’s chapter of the U.S. Veterans Motorcycle Club (USVMS) was officially recognized last summer. Its membership currently represents six different branches of the U.S. military and many years of service to our country.
“Mostly, what we do is we try to raise funds to help veterans in the area along with our local community,” USVMS member Brad Bender told the Press & Dakotan. “But, that doesn’t mean we don’t help out other clubs in other states — we do all we can for them — but we try to give back to the community, too.”
For individual members, the club represents more than giving back.
“We also do this to help ourselves. It’s a brotherhood,” Yankton USVMS Sgt. of Arms Keith “Red” Burgess told the Press & Dakotan. “Some of us needed a brotherhood like this and the family that we have. We can depend on one another for anything. We can call each other up at any given moment and be ready to go.”
Bender added, “It’s more than a family. It’s good, solid people. The ethics are very high with this group. And I enjoy being with these people.”
Reaching out to a group is not typically part of a veteran’s character, Yankton USVMS Treasurer Mike “Saw” Palu told the Press & Dakotan.
“Veterans do not ask for help until they are about dead,” he said. “That’s why the death rate for veterans is so high: it’s because we don’t ask for help until the bitter end, and then it’s too late.”
According to the U.S. Veterans Administration’s 2022 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, approximately 17 U.S. veterans die by suicide every day.
Though sometimes reluctant, veterans are more likely to accept help when it comes from other veterans, Burgess said.
“It’s just part of the mentality,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be that way. We are here to help, and that’s what we want to do.”
Pushing to get the chapter approved was a group effort, Bender said.
“We had to show we had enough people and interest to branch out from our home chapter in Vermillion and grow,” he said.
The support from other regional groups has been encouraging, Burgess said, adding that the local chapter is growing.
The national U.S. Veterans Motorcycle Club was formed in 2007 and is comprised of veterans from all branches of the U.S. military. Its three main tenets include defending the U.S Constitution, supporting veterans and veterans causes, and improving the image of both veterans and bikers to the public.
“People always seem to be afraid of motorcycle clubs,” Palu said. “We’re not scary.”
Bender added, “Most bikers we know are respectful.”
Many people have the wrong outlook on bikers, he said, adding that the 1% of troublemakers gives the rest a bad name.
Fortunately, in and around Yankton when the UCVMC walks into a bar, the environment is immediately friendly and relaxed, Bender said.
“We’re veterans helping veterans and we ride motorcycles,” Palu said. “We’re not unapproachable. You can come up and talk to us.”
