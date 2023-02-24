Veterans Biker Club

Yankton’s U.S. Veterans Motorcycle Club from left: vice-president Josh “Zipper” Smock; Sgt. of Arms Keith “Red” Burgess, Treasurer Mike “Saw” Palu; Brad “Canon” Bender; David “Cheech” Benedict and Ted “Jumpstart” Selwyn, the group’s president. Travis “Brodi” Dover not pictured. 

 Courtesy Photo

A new Yankton biker club allows veterans to combine their love of motorcycles with their desire to support each other, as well as other veterans in need.

Yankton’s chapter of the U.S. Veterans Motorcycle Club (USVMS) was officially recognized last summer. Its membership currently represents six different branches of the U.S. military and many years of service to our country.

