Incidents
• A report was received at 3:37 p.m. Friday of a gas drive-off on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 9:28 a.m. Saturday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 3:10 p.m. Saturday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6:59 p.m. Saturday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 12:42 a.m. Sunday of a fight on 3rd St.
• A report was received at 10 a.m. Sunday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 12:43 p.m. Sunday of a fight on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 12:55 p.m. Sunday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 12:58 p.m. Sunday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:53 p.m. Friday of theft on 445th Ave. near Irene.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 3:25 p.m. Friday of an assault on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 6:54 p.m. Saturday of a protection order violation on Par Lane.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:37 a.m. Sunday of a protection order violation in Yankton.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:14 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident on Highway 314.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
