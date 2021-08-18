BROOKINGS — The South Dakota Humanities Council (SDHC) extents a special invitation to non-profit humanities organizations and certain tax-exempt groups to apply for the American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant opportunity. SDHC has approximately $550,000 to award for requests up to $25,000.
In recognition that the coronavirus pandemic has had a serious impact on the public humanities field across the state, the South Dakota Humanities Council will direct funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, through the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), to meet the emergency needs of organizations and to help sustain and strengthen the humanities in South Dakota.
SDHC invites qualifying organizations and groups to apply for the American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant opportunity from the South Dakota Humanities Council. This grant will support organizations that have experienced critical challenges as a direct result of the Coronavirus pandemic.
ARP grants can support numerous initiatives, such as:
• Humanities programming
• General operating costs of humanities-focused organizations
• Strategic planning and capacity building efforts
• Technical and consultant needs related to a digital transition
• Equity assessments and planning related to the coronavirus
The ARP application deadline is midnight Aug. 31, 2021.
