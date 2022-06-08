Area Teachers Win Regional Honors

From COVID to computers, Loretta Knodel and Deb Jensen have seen great changes as teachers.
Now, the two veteran educators share one more thing in common.
They were recently selected Regional Teachers of the Year in South Dakota. Knodel works with third grade in Avon, while Jensen works with kindergarten in the Viborg-Hurley school district.
The five regional finalists compete for 2023 South Dakota Teacher of the Year, who qualifies for national competition in Washington, D.C.
Knodel was informed of her selection at school, then broke into tears when calling family with the news.
“My own family and students’ families tell me what a great teacher I am, but I always feel I can do better,” she said. “This award helped me to realize I am exactly where I am meant to be in life and helped validate to myself that I am making a difference in the lives of my students.”
Jensen was nominated by her elementary principal, Cory Jensen, and admitted shock when learning of her selection. “I believe this award reflects the entire district and the collaboration that takes place here,” she said.
Jensen and Knodel took different paths to their education careers.
Jensen grew up in Cresbard, the daughter of two educators. “The school was like a second home to me. I always loved school and my teachers, so I knew at a very young age that I wanted to be a teacher,” she said.
After graduating from Northern State University, she began teaching kindergarten in Viborg in 1981 and has continued in that position for 41 years.
Knodel grew up the daughter of a 20-year U.S. Air Force officer, living around the nation and in Germany. While her father was stationed in Alaska and Philippines, Knodel lived with her mother and four sisters in Wagner close to her mother’s family.
“We actually moved to Avon when I was a seventh grader, so I attended junior high and high school in the same building I now teach at,” she said. “I never did imagine that happening when I first started teaching.”
Knodel attended Mount Marty for two years before completing her bachelor’s degree at the University of South Dakota. She initially intended to enter the health field, a path encouraged by her mother and aunt.
“Halfway into my first semester of college, I realized I loved learning! I told a friend if I could get paid to go to college and learn, I would do it forever,” she said. “Soon, I decided if I went into the field of education, I could instill the love of learning into other people.”
Knodel has worked in education as a substitute teacher, a paraprofessional and as a teacher at the third-, fourth- and fifth-grade levels. She also served as the high school drama director for both the one-act competition and two-act play.
The two women share a passion for teaching in the small schools.
Jensen knows not only her own students but also their extended families. “Many of my students go on to spend the next 12 years attending Viborg Hurley, and it is very rewarding to see them grow up throughout the years and discover their individual gifts,” she said.
Knodel describes a similar family feeling at Avon, where all students attend in the same building. She incorporates humor and laughter into her classroom. “Sometimes my students tell me I am ‘weird, but in a fun way.’ I take it as a compliment,” she said.
Jensen enjoys the enthusiasm of young learners, describing the look of pride on their faces when they accomplish something. “Their energy and willingness to keep trying is really inspiring,” she said.
Knodel finds some of her greatest rewards years after teaching a student. She loves meeting them later in life, learning their successes, meeting their families and building even more of a relationship as an adult.
Jensen sees a classroom as a small community. She greets her students when they arrive in the morning, and she ends each day with a smile and positive thoughts. She uses morning routines to set the tone for the day.
“Students today are more outgoing and vocal than when I first started teaching in 1981, and they definitely know their way around technology,” she said. “However, the inner child is still the same. They want to feel safe and cared for. When their emotional and physical needs are being met, they’re able to do big things.”
Knodel believes kids haven’t changed, but society’s expectations of children and the schools have changed through the years. Students come to school from different home backgrounds, and she adjusts for each child’s situation and learning.
“My students know what I do may look different for each of them. They know not to use the phrase, ‘That’s not fair,’ I let them know from the beginning of the year that, to me, fairness, is not sameness,” she said.
“Fairness is what each individual student needs to succeed in my classroom. It’s important for me to make a personal connection with them by showing them I am someone they can trust and sharing my personal stories with all of them.”
The shared experiences include reading pioneer author Laura Ingalls Wilder to students during the school year and then inviting students and their families to join her at the Wilder pageant in DeSmet during the summer.
When COVID forced remote teaching, Knodel made a YouTube channel and posted a video each week.
Besides the weekly videos, she met with her students on Zoom and created a theme for each meeting. The theme ranged from blanket forts in their living rooms to her sending brown paper bags with muffins and hot cocoa packets in them so they could all eat breakfast together during their Zoom meeting.
Jensen termed COVID as one of the greatest challenges facing educators who were tackling remote learning. The precautions continued when students returned in the fall, she said.
After COVID, she replaced singing the ABC song on the rug each morning to an ABC chart for each desk. She noticed, when they began reading, the students could make the finger match the word they were on.
Despite the field’s many challenges, both women encourage people to enter education.
The profession carries high responsibility but reaps many rewards, Knodel said. Those considering the career need good communication skills, patience and empathy, she added.
Jensen wants people to know teachers choose the career because they care about young people and hold a desire to help them be all they can be.
“Watching students make their dreams come true is the best part of our day,” she said. “Not every day goes well, but our desire to help them is there every single day.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.