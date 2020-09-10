South Dakota recorded four new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Clay County, in Thursday’s daily update from the Department of Health.
Meanwhile, Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 15 new deaths in its update late Wednesday.
The death in Clay County was its fourth related to the novel coronavirus.
South Dakota, which now has 177 COVID-related deaths overall, also reported deaths in Bennett, Corson and Minnehaha counties.
The state saw 263 new infections Thursday, with new cases reported in each county in the Yankton area.
The area summary includes:
• Bon Homme County — 1 new case (60 infections overall), 0 recoveries (45), 14 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 1 new case (128), 0 recoveries (116), 12 active cases;
• Clay County — 4 new cases (483), 21 recoveries (382), 1 death (4), 97 active cases;
• Douglas County — 3 new cases (37), 2 recoveries (27), 10 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 1 new case (58), 1 recovery (42), 15 active cases;
• Turner County — 2 new cases (99), 2 recoveries (83), 16 active cases;
• Union County — 2 new cases (298), 5 recoveries (260), 1 hospitalization (22), 33 active cases;
• Yankton County — 1 new case (263), 4 recoveries (218), 42 active cases.
In its portal update Thursday, the University of South Dakota saw its number of active cases drop to 50 (46 students. 4 staff), down 20 from Wednesday. The overall number in quarantine was 321 (-18), including 54 on campus (+5).
Also, Mount Marty University reported no change in its active cases, according to its portal update late Wednesday. The number of active cases remains at four.
South Dakota statistics for Thursday include:
• Total Cases — 15,834 (+263);
• Active Cases — 2,456 (+22);
• Recoveries — 13,201 (+237);
• Hospitalizations — 1,120 ever hospitalized (+11), 83 currently hospitalized (+7);
• Testing — 213,669 total tests (+256), 159,250 individuals tested (+1,361).
In Nebraska, the 15 new deaths raised the state toll to 421.
There were 440 new positive tests reported late Wednesday.
Cedar County, which reported six new infections on Tuesday, added four more Wednesday and now has 63 known cases to date.
Also, Dixon County recorded one new infection, its 70th.
Knox County (85 cases overall) reported no new positive tests.
Other Nebraska statistics from the DHHS Wednesday included:
• Total Cases — 36,917 (+440);
• Active Cases — 8,321 (+301);
• Recoveries — 28,175 (+124);
• Hospitalizations — 2,108 ever hospitalized (+19), 182 currently hospitalized (+3);
• Testing — 390,832 (+4,980).
