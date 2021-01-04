PIERRE — The South Dakota State Historical Society announces that the applications for the first round of the 2021 Deadwood Fund grant program are due on Feb. 1, 2021, for work beginning no earlier than May 1, 2021.
Grant forms are available online at https://history.sd.gov/preservation/fundingopportunities.aspx.
The program is designed to encourage restoration or rehabilitation of historic properties by individuals, organizations, or public agencies, according to Jay D. Vogt, director of the State Historical Society, whose historic preservation office administers the program.
Grants will be awarded in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $25,000. The grant amount must be matched at least on a dollar-for-dollar basis from nonfederal and nonstate sources. Nonprofit organizations will be allowed to use in-kind services for one-half of their match.
In 2019, $120,676 was awarded among nine projects, which had matching funds of $327,812. The resulting total public-private investment was $448,448.
Funding for the program is from Deadwood gaming revenue earmarked by state law for historic preservation projects throughout the state and distributed by the State Historical Society.
The second round of 2021 applications will be due Oct. 1, 2021, for work beginning no earlier than Jan. 1, 2022.
For more information on the South Dakota State Historical Society’s Deadwood Fund grant program, contact the State Historic Preservation Office at the Cultural Heritage Center, 900 Governors Drive, Pierre, SD 57501-2217; telephone 605-773-3458; email shpo@state.sd.us.
