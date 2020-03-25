The Center Keeps Meals On Wheels On Track

Like most everyone else across the country, the Center in Yankton has been unable to escape the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tax prep services are suspended, an extensive calendar of social events are canceled, and the annual “Rock-A-Thon” — a major fundraising resource —is on ice.
But the Center organizers and an army of volunteers are making sure that one of its most important services continues for the duration of the ongoing health crisis.
Christy Hauer, director of The Center, told the Press & Dakotan that, while all activities may be suspended, it was important to keep the Meals on Wheels program moving forward.
“We felt a strong need to continue delivering meals to seniors that are shut in,” Hauer said. “That’s precisely what we’re doing. We have staff coming in on Mondays and Wednesdays and we have some great volunteers that are delivering the meals for us.”
In normal times, Meals on Wheels would consist of distributing a single meal per day throughout the week. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, a new schedule has been adapted — distributing two meals on Monday to cover Monday and Tuesday; then distributing three meals on Wednesday for the remainder of the week. Some also take frozen meals for the weekend.
On Wednesday, the Center distributed more than 400 meals to around 125 recipients in the Yankton area. The Center normally gives away around $2,000 worth of meals per month.
“It’s a tall order for the cooks in the kitchen to put out two or three meals in one day — meals with variety, that are appealing, that are tasty,” Hauer said. “It’s been a challenge. We do have staff coming in on other days to do some prep work (and) we’ve had a great group of volunteers that have come in to do some prep work.”
Hauer said the Center has been — like many entities in the face of the present pandemic — taking on and fine-tuning new precautions in order to continue its meal services. Volunteers are utilizing beard masks as they prepare meals, having temperatures taken upon arrival and practicing social distancing.
New protocols have also been implemented for the delivery portion. Drivers are given a bag that includes gloves, beard mask, hand sanitizer and instructions. Upon arriving at the Center, drivers call staff inside to let them know they have arrived and the food is brought out to them. Drivers call recipients before arrival, knock/ring the doorbell and leave the food at the door. The driver then steps back a safe distance and makes sure the recipient receives the food before leaving.
“We have a really good precautionary system and we’re trying to keep everybody safe,” Hauer said.
She said there’s been a great outpouring of support to keep the Meals on Wheels program moving through these difficult times.
“I’m just shocked with how many emails and phone calls I have received from people in the community wanting to volunteer,” she said. “I’m not short of people stepping up to volunteer.”
She used the example of one local business that’s been helping deliver the meals.
“(Vision Realty) has been taking four routes,” she said. “They’ve been sending eight people over every day.”
Hauer said the Center is continuing to fill a critical need.
“I really can’t think of a service that’s more important than what we’re doing right now — outside of, of course, law enforcement and health care,” she said. “We want those seniors, since they’re the highest at-risk, to stay in their homes. This is a way for us to keep them healthy, keep their nutrition up and get them a home-cooked meal.”
She encouraged anyone who’s interested in volunteering or contributing financially to call the Center.
Hauer said the Center’s activities such as tax assistance, regular dine-in meals and fundraising, and volunteer appreciation events will resume when it is deemed safe to by health officials.
For more information, call the Center at (605) 665-4685 or visit http://thecenteryankton.net/.
