Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Updated: March 11, 2023 @ 3:57 am
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Darryl Evans, 28, Sioux Falls, was arrested Thursday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute marijuana (1/2 pound to less than 1 pound) and possession of marijuana (1/2 pound to less than one pound).
• Katrina Hackworth, 44, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Ambrose Tyndall, 40, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a parole hold.
• Blake McNinch, 18, Davis, was booked Thursday on a facility hold for the Turner County Sheriff’s Office.
• Julieann Milk, 30, Yankton, was arrested Friday for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and possession of a revoked, altered or fictitious license.
