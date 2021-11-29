Incidents
• A report was received at 11:11 a.m. Saturday of the theft of a trash can on E. 6th St.
• A report was received at 11:59 a.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 3:50 p.m. Saturday of the theft of 32 cans of cat food on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 4:08 p.m. Saturday of a protection order violation on Capital St.
• A report was received at 6:40 p.m. Sunday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:32 p.m. Wednesday of assisting another agency with a fight on 3rd St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 7:27 p.m. Thursday of a domestic incident on Belair Rd.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:46 p.m. Thursday of a protection order violation on Whiting Dr.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:37 p.m. Friday of an assault on Meadow View Rd.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:39 a.m. Saturday of the theft of a vehicle on 307th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:43 a.m. Saturday of vandalism off of SW Jim River Rd.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:09 p.m. Saturday of elder abuse on East St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:45 a.m. Sunday of vandalism to a business mailbox off of W. Highway 50.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:28 a.m. Sunday of vandalism to a mailbox off of Deer Blvd.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 12:15 p.m. Sunday of vandalism to mailboxes on Yuka Rd.
