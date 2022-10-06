Rural Crofton Man Sentenced For Role In South Yankton Altercation

BY RANDY DOCKENDORF
HARTINGTON, Neb. – A rural Crofton, Nebraska, man was sentenced to 11 months in jail for assaulting a woman during an incident last spring where gunshots were fired near a South Yankton business.
Skyler Saunsoci, 23, appeared last week in Cedar County District Court. He was originally charged with first-degree assault, a Class 2 felony with a maximum sentence of 50 years.
Under a plea deal, the charge was amended to attempt of a Class 2 felony, which is a Class 2A felony.
He could have received 20 years imprisonment, but he was sentenced to the 11 months of jail time, starting Sept. 26. He was credited with177 days already served in the Cedar County Jail in Hartington.
The state had sought 10-15 years in prison.
Also, the state dropped one count of false reporting of a misdemeanor, which is a Class I misdemeanor.
Saunsoci was involved in an April 1 altercation at the Shop EZ parking lot, located along U.S. Highway 81 south of the Discovery Bridge at Yankton. He admitted to being intoxicated, and the incident involved another person who fired a gun.
Authorities note the size difference between Saunsoci, listed as about 6 feet tall and 240 pounds, and the 19-year-old female victim, listed as approximately 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds.
At the sentencing, defense attorney Nathan Stratton sought probation in order for this client to turn his life around. The attorney noted everyone at the incident was intoxicated. He also noted Saunsoci’s family background, which included alcoholism, and the defendant’s own efforts to seek a right path in life.
“I believe, if Skyler was sober, we wouldn’t be here today,” Stratton said. “If he hadn’t been drinking, if he was sober, then this wouldn’t have happened.”
Saunsoci took full responsibility for his role in that night’s events and was sorry for the outcome, Stratton said. In addition, the attorney noted his client had already served 177 days and, with a felony on his record, would face difficult prospects ahead of him.
Judge Bryan Meismer said, in passing sentence, he took into account the defendant’s age, experience and criminal background. The judge agreed, had Saunsoci not been drinking, things may have been different, and Saunsoci didn’t start the fight and didn’t possess the gun.
“But to give less (of a sentence) would show disrespect for the law,” the judge said, noting the defendant’s multiple physical attacks and the extensive injuries suffered by the victim.
Trooper Dustin Nutsch, with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) in Norfolk, provided his report on the incident in court papers.
On April 1, he was contacted at 4:50 a.m. by NSP dispatch and called in to work, assisting the Cedar County sheriff’s office with an emergency. Gunshots had been fired at Shop EZ store and plaza, located at South Yankton in Cedar County.
The shooter had left the scene in a white Ford Taurus and had last been seen turning west onto Highway 121 from Highway 81.
Nutsch arrived at Shop EZ at 5:20 a.m., where Cedar County authorities were already on scene. Sheriff Larry Koranda contacted Nutsch and directed the trooper to the residence directly west of the gas station business.
Nutsch went to the residence, where he and deputies had contact with the occupants, who indicated they had been involved in an altercation with multiple parties with one person using a firearm. The occupants indicated the firearm had been a handgun possessed by a male.
The occupants indicated the man fired the handgun multiple times into the air before leaving the residence in a white Taurus. The occupants reiterated the man was gone and was last seen westbound on Highway 121.
Saunsoci and the man with the gun, later identified as Arthur Denny, provided their versions – including some conflicting details – about the incident and the assault on the woman.
While on scene, Nutsch requested that one of the occupants exit the home and speak with him. The person identified himself as “SKYLAR” Saunsoci and complied with the trooper’s request to sit in the patrol car. Nutsch asked Saunsoci about the incident involving the shooting as well as incidents before and after the shooting.
Troopers, including Sgt. Scott Rutten, began searching the Knox County area and completing record checks to locate persons and vehicles matching the descriptions for follow-up interviews.
Officers on scene searched the area but were unable to locate spent bullet casings.
Nutsch conducted a further check, learning “SKYLER” Saunsoci had a record of gang activity, jail booking photos from 2018 and 2019, and photos to confirm his identity. Saunsoci was not currently wanted.
When asked about the proper spelling of his first name, Saunsoci maintained the original spelling. Nutsch informed him of the photos and information, detaining him for false reporting. Saunsoci said he lied because he had warrants in Santee and was avoiding jail.
Nutsch arrested him for false reporting and transported him to the Cedar County Jail.
Rutten, the other trooper, located Arthur Denny, 18, of Santee who admitted to being involved in an incident at the residence near Shop EZ with this 19-year-old girlfriend (the Press & Dakotan is using her initials J.J. because she is an assault victim).
Authorities had contact with J.J. at Santee, where she was found with serious injuries requiring medical attention. Rutten indicated her visible injuries included a swollen bump on the right side of her head, a swollen right eye including a cut in the skin below the eyes, abrasions to the right and left elbow, abrasions on the back of the right shoulder, significant skin missing from the right kneecap, which was bloody, along with visible bruising to the left shoulder.
Rutten also indicated the woman’s family was arranging to transport her to the hospital in Yankton for a CT scan. Rutten took photos of the woman’s visible injuries and relayed them to Nutsch.
At the jail, Saunsoci reiterated the same information he gave on scene. Saunsoci was placed into custody of the Cedar County sheriff’s office.
Cedar County Chief Deputy Chad Claussen retrieved security camera video footage from the north side of the business, with Nutsch securing a copy as evidence.
The video footage (no audio) showed the altercation began in the driveway and moved toward the Shop EZ parking lot. During the altercation, a significant amount of body language including aggressive posturing by J.J. and others was observed.
The video shows Denny attempted to pull J.J. away from the group of people whom Nutsch recognized from the residence that morning. During this time, J.J. was physically assaulted by another female before Denny pulled her away again.
During the altercation, a man recognized as Saunsoci approached the parking lot and altercation from the residence. He was seen striking J.J. in the face with a closed fist, knocking her to the ground. At this point, J.J. fell backward and onto the ground, where she is seen lying in the parking lot.
Saunsoci was observed approaching J.J. again and standing over where she was lying.
At this point, Saunsoci was seen striking the woman three additional times with a closed fist, while the woman was lying on her back and later rolled onto her left side.
Saunsoci was shown placing himself between Denny and his vehicle, while aggressively posturing. Denny eventually retrieved his vehicle, loaded J. J. into it and left the scene.
