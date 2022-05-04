GAYVILLE — Administrators at Gayville-Volin Schools have asked the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office to investigate two suspicious incidents Wednesday in which Emergency Medical Services personnel were summoned to aid students.
In all, three calls for ambulances at Gayville-Volin Schools went out on the emergency scanner, two in the morning and one in the early afternoon.
The first call was for an unresponsive 13-year-old female. A second call went out about 90 minutes later for a 12-year-old female who was having a seizure. The third call was for a 13-year-old female who was unable to speak, but could “only laugh and scream,” according to the dispatcher.
A Facebook post from Jason Selchert, superintendent of Gayville-Volin School District, confirmed that Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was called three times within a short period of time for students.
“The nature of two of the incidents created suspicion and the administration of the district asked the Yankton County Sheriff’s office to investigate,” he wrote. “We are certain a third incident has no relationship to the others.”
Selchert also said that initial investigations by law enforcement and the school district determined that there was no immediate danger to other students.
“We continue to take different measures to make sure that is, in fact, the case,” he said.
A representative of the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office was not available for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.