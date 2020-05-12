Peace Church, Yankton, WILL NOT resume worship services through the month of May.
After discussion and further research Peace Church will remain closed throughout the month of May at least. The matter will be reevaluated in June.
They apologize for any confusion. If you have questions, you may leave a message at Peace Church 665-0448 and they will return a call.
