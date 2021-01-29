The Yankton County Commission will consider the Ryken RV park conditional-use permit (CUP) during its regular meeting Tuesday.
In addition to two other CUPs, the board will appoint a new Planning Commission member, consider a JDAI (Juvenile Detention Alternatives initiative) decision and approval of a new secretary for the county health nurse.
The Yankton County Commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center. Seating is limited due to social distancing protocols.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.