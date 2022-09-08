Ponca Man Sentenced
LINCOLN, Neb. — Acting United States Attorney Steve Russell announced that Timothy S. Daly, 49, of Ponca, Nebraska, was sentenced Wednesday in Lincoln, Nebraska, by Judge John M. Gerrard for interstate travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

Daly was sentenced to 7 years in prison, 5 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment. There is no parole in the federal system.

