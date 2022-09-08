LINCOLN, Neb. — Acting United States Attorney Steve Russell announced that Timothy S. Daly, 49, of Ponca, Nebraska, was sentenced Wednesday in Lincoln, Nebraska, by Judge John M. Gerrard for interstate travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.
Daly was sentenced to 7 years in prison, 5 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment. There is no parole in the federal system.
On Aug. 23, 2021, Daly contacted a phone number appearing on an online advertisement which offered sexual services. An undercover law enforcement officer responded posing as a 15-year-old female. Through text conversation Daly planned a meeting with the 15-year-old-girl to engage in sexual activities not knowing the girl was an undercover officer. On Aug. 26, 2021, Daly traveled to the arranged meeting place. Shortly thereafter, he was arrested by law enforcement. His vehicle was searched and the cash, fast food which had been negotiated as payment for the proposed sex acts were located in his vehicle as well as condoms.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.