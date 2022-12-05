Yankton Has Busy Weekend Looming

Yankton is gearing up for a pair of big sports events this weekend that are set to bring in athletes from around the region and around the world.
River City Gymnastics and Cheer is hosting its inaugural River City Winter Chill (Dec. 10-11) at the club’s gym in the former JC Penney’s location at the Yankton Mall.
Meanwhile the National Field Archery Association’s (NFAA) Rushmore Rumble (Dec. 9-11) is set to return to NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center for its second tournament.
Jay Gravholt, tourism director for Yankton Thrive, told the Press & Dakotan that his organization is excited about the weekend.
“We get a ‘double whammy’ on a weekend,” he said. “Archery has always done a wonderful job of bringing people to town for tournaments and tourism in general. The gymnastics tournament, this is a new one for them … I’m happy to see they’re adding one. Anything that brings people to town is always a bonus.”
WINTER CHILL
River City Gymnastics and Cheer gym manager Justin Olson told the Press & Dakotan that Winter Chill is meant to take advantage of the state’s strong youth gymnastics culture.
“The state of South Dakota actually has a strong showing in the youth gymnastics club sports scene,” he said. “We’re just trying to get more exposure out there.”
He noted that River City has experience hosting bigger tournaments. In March, the group hosted the Spring In Classic at the Archery Center, attracting more than 700 athletes.
“This year, we decided to do a little bit smaller one that we can host at our fairly new site at the old JC Penney’s building,” Olson said. ‘That allows us to showcase our space and also give our kids a chance to perform and showcase their talents in front of the local fans, friends and family here in town.”
Additionally, he said the tournament could attract around 215 athletes, but with fans and supporters, the number of people in town shopping, eating and staying in hotel rooms could reach into the thousands.
“It’s another opportunity for us to give back to the community as far as building the local economy,” he said. “When we get people to fill the local hotel rooms for an event, or they go to eat here in town, get gas, buy groceries — that’s some of the things Yankton is looking for.”
He added it’s exciting to be able to launch a new event that River City Gymnastics and Cheer hopes to hold annually.
“There’s other clubs that run two meets and it’s one of the best fundraisers you could probably do — it’s better than selling cookie dough or wrapping paper,” he said. “Running another event is a very profitable thing for us as an organization and also to fuel the economy in Yankton, as well.”
RUSHMORE RUMBLE
A relatively new event marking its second occurrence this weekend will be the Rushmore Rumble.
Brittany Salonen, NFAA operations director, said the tournament came about as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“No events could happen anywhere else, so we kind of made up an event to get people here to town since South Dakota was open,” she said. “The cool part is it’s like a jump-off event for the indoor season.”
This year’s event is set to attract around 400 participants from youth to professionals from 30 states as well as Denmark, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom.
The biggest change from the first Rushmore Rumble to this one is the timing, with the inaugural event having been held in February 2021. There will be more than $30,000 in cash and scholarships given away over the course of the weekend.
Salonen said the NFAA is gauging whether this is the best time of year to hold the event going forward.
“That’s what we’re trying to feel out — if this is the time of the year that works for people or we may have to tweak it,” she said. “We definitely want this to be annual.”
