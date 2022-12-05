Yankton Has Busy Weekend Looming

The NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center will be hosting the second Rushmore Rumble archery tournament this weekend, one of two major athletic events expected to draw large crowds to town.

Yankton is gearing up for a pair of big sports events this weekend that are set to bring in athletes from around the region and around the world.

River City Gymnastics and Cheer is hosting its inaugural River City Winter Chill (Dec. 10-11) at the club’s gym in the former JC Penney’s location at the Yankton Mall.

