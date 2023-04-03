Incidents
• A report was received at 4:17 p.m. Friday of possible child abuse/neglect on Burleigh Street.
Updated: April 4, 2023 @ 12:07 am
Incidents
• A report was received at 10:05 p.m. Friday of a possible break-in on Picotte Street.
• A report was received at 11:24 a.m. Saturday of a possible assault on Picotte Street.
• A report was received at 4:41 p.m. Saturday of an alleged threat of harm or violence on Broadway Avenue.
• A report was received at 8:46 p.m. Saturday of possible domestic violence on W. 19th Street.
• A report was received at 11:35 a.m. Sunday of possible vandalism on Broadway Avenue. A male was reported “tearing boxes apart” in a store.
• A report was received at 7:45 p.m. Sunday of an ex-employee harassing a business on Broadway Avenue.
• A report was received at 8:08 p.m. Sunday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
