Flu Shot Clinics
THIRASAK PHUCHOM/Adobe Stock

For the first time since 2019, the Yankton School District (YSD) is again hosting free flu shot clinics.

The clinics are part of the South Dakota Department of Health’s Points of Distribution (POD) system. PODs are community locations at which state and local agencies dispense and administer medical countermeasures (MCMs), which can include vaccines, to the public. The goal of the POD is to prevent, mitigate or treat adverse health effects of an intentional, accidental or naturally occurring public health emergency, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.