For the first time since 2019, the Yankton School District (YSD) is again hosting free flu shot clinics.
The clinics are part of the South Dakota Department of Health’s Points of Distribution (POD) system. PODs are community locations at which state and local agencies dispense and administer medical countermeasures (MCMs), which can include vaccines, to the public. The goal of the POD is to prevent, mitigate or treat adverse health effects of an intentional, accidental or naturally occurring public health emergency, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
With concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 high over the last two years, the POD clinics have been held mostly outdoors, Jerome Klimisch, director of Student Services, told the Press & Dakotan.
The first flu shot clinics were held at Stewart Elementary School last week and were well attended, he added.
“We had nearly 100 flu shots given (Saturday) and we had an evening session last Wednesday,” Klimisch said. “The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management has been great to work with. They came on time and work with the kids well.”
Next week, there will be flu shot clinics Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. at Yankton High School and at Yankton Middle School from 1-3 p.m.
Operated by the Yankton/Bon Homme POD, the clinics will dispense influenza vaccine to interested adults and children completely free of charge.
Children of elementary age or younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Middle- and high-school students are not required to have a parent or guardian present to receive a flu shot but must present a consent form signed by their parent or guardian. Forms have been sent home with students but are also available at the schools.
“We appreciate the collaboration with local and state agencies regarding the flu vaccinations,” YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle told the Press & Dakotan. “Providing families with the availability of flu vaccinations is an important step in keeping kids in school during the flu season.”
Because health officials think this could be a higher-than-normal flu season, the school district officials thought the flu clinics were a good idea, Klimisch said.
According to the most recent Weekly U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report, there is a high level of influenza-like illnesses (ILI) circulating for this time of year. Also, this is the first time that ILI has been above baseline at this time of year since the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic.
In the United States, other respiratory viruses are circulating at elevated levels, too, the report said.
According to the CDC, current factors that could contribute to severity include reduced population immunity, especially among young children, who may never have had flu exposure or flu vaccine, as well as drops in flu vaccine coverage over the past two years.
Health officials are continuing to monitor the ILI situation.
Of course, school administrators hope that influenza infections are minimal this season but recognize the need to be prepared, Klimisch said.
“If kids are sick and not in school, that affects learning,” he said. “We want to make sure that our kids are as healthy as they can be and that they attend school — that’s where the learning’s at.”
