Plans For Area Elections Beginning To Stir

The 2022 election season is already stirring, with some movement already seen in Yankton and around the area.
In the City of Yankton, three city commissioners — Amy Miner, Jerry Webber and Mason Schramm — are faced with the decision of whether to defend their seats in April’s municipal election.
Schramm told the Press & Dakotan in an e-mail he is definitely on board with running again.
“I have decided to run for re-election because I believe in the work the City Commission has helped facilitate over the past three years,” he said.
He added that his initial term has been mostly positive.
“I have greatly appreciated serving as a city commissioner for the past three years,” he said. “Time has certainly flown by! Although we have faced major challenges, we have had some major successes. I am confident that Yankton is headed in a positive direction.”
Miner said that she also plans another run.
“I continue to hope to make a positive impact as the city faces challenges, both old and new,” she said. “I have learned multitudes about the excellent work that goes on within the city organization every day, and I have largely enjoyed the challenges that come with collaborative problem solving and leadership.”
She added she wants to keep helping the city make progress.
“I have been honored to have a seat at the table for the last 6 1/2 years,” she said. “I hope to try to help keep Yankton moving forward with great optimism and energy!”
Webber said she remains on the fence about running for a second term.
“I have been giving this much thought over the last several months,” she said. “I will likely take out a petition, but I haven’t made my final decision. … Good leadership includes the ability to see the bigger picture in order to make decisions based on the greater good. I try my very best to bring that perspective with every decision we have to make on the City Commission.”
She added that her current term on the board has been far more eventful than she’d anticipated.
“When I was campaigning three years ago, I did not expect we would be dealing with a global pandemic or regulating the sale of marijuana, that’s for sure,” she said. “My time on the City Commission has been an experience of learning again the details of how the city operates, the details of how the budget works and a deeper appreciation for our city employees.”
Meanwhile, at least one District 18 lawmaker is seeking re-election to the South Dakota Legislature.
In the House race, Mike Stevens (R-Yankton) has filed and has been certified to run for re-election, according to the South Dakota secretary of state’s website.
The other incumbents, Sen. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton) and Rep. Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton), did not yet appear Friday afternoon on the list of filed candidates.
District 18 did not gain enough population to remain only Yankton County, so the district will gain additional territory and constituents in the Irene-Wakonda area.
For South Dakota Legislature, some lawmakers are now running in different districts following the completion of redistricting after the 2020 federal census.
In District 16, the candidates are Republicans Karla Lems of Canton and Richard Vasgaard of Centerville. Vasgaard currently services District 17 in the House.
In District 19, the candidates so far are Republicans Caleb Finck of Tripp and Jessica Bahmuller of Alexandria. Finck currently serves District 21 in the Legislature.
Area county races are also taking shape with candidate filings so far.
• BON HOMME: For county commissioner, Duane Bachmann (R-Tyndall) is running for re-election to the District 3 seat.
• CLAY: For auditor, Carri Crum (D-Vermillion) is seeking another term.
For sheriff, Andy Howe (R-Wakonda) is running for re-election.
• DOUGLAS: For sheriff, current Douglas County Deputy Dustin Palmquist (R-Harrison) is running for the open position. Former Sheriff Jon Coler resigned from office, and Jim Severson was appointed to fill out the unexpired term.
For register of deeds, Kim Huebner (R-Armour) is seeking another term with the position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.