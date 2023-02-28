Rufus Rainbow

Rufus Rainbow

 Photo: DOC

A state prison inmate housed at the Yankton Community Work Center has been placed on escape status.

According to the South Dakota Department of Corrections, Rufus Rainbow left his community assignment in Yankton without authorization Monday and failed to return to the Yankton Minimum Center at the scheduled time.

