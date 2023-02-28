A state prison inmate housed at the Yankton Community Work Center has been placed on escape status.
According to the South Dakota Department of Corrections, Rufus Rainbow left his community assignment in Yankton without authorization Monday and failed to return to the Yankton Minimum Center at the scheduled time.
Rainbow is described as a 33-year-old Native American male who is 6-foot-2, 270 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is currently serving sentences for failure to appear and driving while intoxicated.
Failure to return to custody following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
If you see Rainbow or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact law enforcement immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.