The Lewis & Clark Theatre Company will hold auditions for its upcoming holiday show, “A Christmas Story.” Auditions will be held Sunday, Oct. 9, and Monday, Oct. 10, at the Dakota Theatre at 7 p.m.
“A Christmas Story” is humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir about growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s and follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case but is met with the consistent response: “You’ll shoot your eye out!” All the elements from the beloved motion picture are here.
