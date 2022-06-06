For Hirschbach, Practicing Law Was A Restless Passion

HARTINGTON, Neb. — At a time when many of his lawyer colleagues had retired, George Hirschbach launched his new role as Cedar County (Nebraska) attorney.
Hirschbach, a South Sioux City, Nebraska, native, graduated from the University of Nebraska with a business degree in 1958. He began management of Hirschbach Motor Lines, founded by his father, and built the business until selling it in 1997.
But while working full-time in trucking, his lifelong love of law led him to complete his juris doctorate degree in 1972 from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion and practice motor carrier law.
After moving to Hartington in 1999, he was appointed assistant county attorney to Ed Matney in 2001. Hirschbach was elected Cedar County attorney in 2002, an office he held until his retirement in 2018 at 82 years old.
Hirschbach, who personified a true “country lawyer,” remained in contact with the county attorney’s office until his May 29 death at age 85.
Sally Opfer, a long-time legal assistant for the Cedar County Attorney’s office, posted a picture of her with Hirschbach and brothers Nick and Ed Matney, the respective current and a former Cedar County Attorney.
“We four tried to get together every October for our birthdays,” she told the Press & Dakotan. “Thanks to COVID, we missed 2020 and 2021.”
For Nick Matney, Hirschbach served as a valued mentor, colleague and friend. Matney graduated from the USD Law School in 2014, working with Hirschbach while attend law school in Vermillion.
“Our office joins George’s family in mourning the loss of such a great man. George taught me many valuable lessons as an attorney and, more importantly, as a human being,” Matney told the Press & Dakotan.
“George allowed me to work as an extern at the office while I was in school, and I cherish that time of my life. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to know and become friends with George.”
Hirschbach provided important stability to the county attorney’s office following a time of rapid turnover. He served four terms, for a total of 16 years, before retiring in January 2018.
Ed Matney won a four-year term in November 2018, serving a year until resigning to devote more time to his private practice. The Cedar County commissioners appointed Nick Matney as the successor, and he continues in the role of county prosecutor.
The Matneys and Opfer provided a tribute to their late colleague for the Press & Dakotan, calling him “a great man.”
Hirschbach offered full-time dedication to the historically and technically part-time job of county attorney, they noted.
“George was at the desk nearly every day. If you knew which vehicle to look for, you would have noticed his vehicle here on many Saturdays and Sundays,” they said. “This was how George chose to spend his time after retiring from Hirschbach Trucking, and we are grateful for his dedication.”
Hirschbach loved doing legal research, they said.
“Just as soon as a legal issue presented itself, he would grab several legal pads and pens and head to the USD Law Library in Vermillion — his juris doctoral stomping ground,” they said.
“George had a way of getting law students excited about the issue presented, and frequently it was THEM asking HIM if they could help research. All of this — miles on a personal vehicle, personal time — was on his own dime. He never asked for anything extra from Cedar County for all of the extra hours and miles he put in to do his job.”
Hirschbach shared his passion for the law by mentoring three law school students during his time as Cedar County Attorney.
“For those who knew George, it should come as no surprise that each of those three students became County Attorneys — including your current Cedar County Attorney,” Nick Matney said.
Hirschbach didn’t treat the opposing counsel as adversaries, the Matneys and Opfer said.
“George had great relationships with many defense attorneys. He never saw them as opponents, mostly. As a prosecutor, George was concerned with truth and justice, no matter how it played out,” they said.
“He would say that defense counsel should ‘represent their clients with zeal.’ George would research and prepare pre-hearing memorandums of law because he didn’t want to be ‘caught bear hunting with a switch.’”
Hirschbach would speak often with law enforcement so everyone could be “singing out of the same prayer book,” according to the tribute.
A colorful character, Hirschbach would become a bit perturbed at some attorneys, according to the Matneys and Opfer.
“When defense counsel would go beyond ‘zeal’ and get into nit-picking territory, George would exclaim that they were ‘picking fly sh*t out of pepper,’” they said. “He had many more sayings, but they are far too colorful and too numerous to mention.”
This Friday, Hirschbach’s family will host a celebration of his life from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Hartington VFW.
The Matneys and Opfer anticipate the sharing of favorite “George” stories.
“His time with the County Attorney’s Office was only 15 years of the many years of his life,” they said. “He was a kind soul. He was a happy soul. He was a grateful soul. He was a humble soul. We were privileged to have him in our lives, and we miss him immensely.”
Hirschbach’s funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Burial of his cremated remains will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City, Iowa, at a later date.
