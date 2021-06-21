100 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 22, 1921
• Yankton was visited by robbers last night, the baggage room at the Milwaukee station being broken open and seven letter pouches being missing when the room was re-opened about 6 o’clock. All contained first class mail, one of them registered matter, but the amount of the loss is unknown.
• The river here held about stationary today although a rise of half a foot overnight was reported from Bismarck this morning. Work is practically at a standstill until the water goes down, and it is hoped that a start may be made toward Pier 3 next week.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, June 22, 1946
• Dale Barker, of Wakonda, has accepted a teaching position in Yankton high school where he will conduct the orchestra, boys’ glee club and mixed chorus while assisting Fred Johnson, head of the music department. He will assume his duties next September.
• Harry L. Livingston, member of a pioneer Yankton family and formerly in the jewelry business here, died suddenly about 11:30 o’clock this forenoon while sitting on a bench in front of the Peterson Implement company on Douglas avenue. Death is presumed to have been due to heart failure. Harry Livingston was a son of Dr. Henry F. Livingston, pioneer physician of Yankton and the Crow Creek Indian agency.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 22, 1971
• While visitors are still talking today of one of the finest Czech Days celebrations ever, Tabor residents are already well in planning for next year’s Tabor Centennial-Czech Days event. Named to reign over the event next year at last night’s coronation ceremony was Diane Kloucek, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Kloucek Jr. of rural Tabor.
• Classes graduating from Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing 20, 25, 30 and 50 years ago enjoyed reunions here on the weekend, many of the members attending the annual alumnae homecoming with their husbands. Sisters and faculty members of the school, which functioned from 1905 to 1964, were present.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, June 22, 1996
• Bloomfield native Tressa Thompson won the shot put and discus in the Big Eight track meet and earned herself a spot in the Atlanta Olympic Trials this weekend. Thompson has always been a natural athlete, even as part of a state championship football team. Regardless of talent, Thompson puts in hard work and is now able to hit over 60 feet in training for shotput.
• Riverside Park will belong to the kids this morning for the annual “Kids Art Fest!” From 9:30 a.m. to noon, children up to sixth grade may participate in a “make-it, take-it” event. Last year, over 400 kids took part in the program.
