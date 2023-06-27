K-9

Corona and handler Yankton Police Officer Dylan Wilson are back in action as the Dutch Shepherd returns to duty after a leg injury.

 Courtesy Photo

If every dog must have his day, then it stands to reason that occasionally, every dog must have a day off.

Or in the case of the Yankton Police Department’s K-9 dog Corona, several weeks.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.