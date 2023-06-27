If every dog must have his day, then it stands to reason that occasionally, every dog must have a day off.
Or in the case of the Yankton Police Department’s K-9 dog Corona, several weeks.
Corona recently returned to duty after recovering from a broken leg.
Yankton Police Chief Jason Foote, who has been a K-9 handler for much of his law enforcement career, told the Press & Dakotan that, as with any other type of dog, these unfortunate events can happen.
However, Corona’s absence served to underscore what a boon she has been to the department.
The 2-year-old Dutch Shepherd was born in the Netherlands and imported to the U.S. by Kasseberg Kanine in New Market, Alabama. She was purchased by the Yankton Police Department in the summer of 2021, according to the department’s website.
“Typically, the dogs already have some of the basic knowledge of what we want them to do — they call them green dogs,” Foote said. “Then you’ve got to hone it down to exactly what you want it to do.”
Police Officer Dylan Wilson and Corona completed an eight-week, drug-detection training course followed by an eight-week patrol class, which consisted of criminal apprehension, tracking, building searches, handler protection, area searches and evidence recovery.
“Drug detection is the main thing the dogs do, but they do have that dual-purpose side” Foote said. “They can track, they can look for evidence, criminal apprehension and building search.”
Unlike search-and-rescue dogs, who key on the scent of a specific individual, K-9s are trained to sniff out human beings in general that may be hiding from police, and they can also detect ground disturbance, he said.
Officers can have the dog brought to a traffic stop if drugs are suspected, as long as it doesn’t prolong the traffic stop, Foote said. He noted that the dog does not have to enter the vehicle to detect the presence of illegal drugs.
“(Corona) is smelling the air that’s coming out of the vehicle and that’s how she’s letting us know,” he said. “The dog’s indication gives us probable cause to search the vehicle.”
As long as she is busy with work or play, Corona is a happy dog, he said.
“These are working dogs that want to work constantly,” Foote said. “Officer Wilson does a good job of keeping her busy, and some of the other officers keep her busy, too.”
However, when Corona was playing fetch a couple of months ago and broke two bones in her leg, she was out of commission for at least eight weeks, he said.
As disappointing as it was to have Corona out of action for so long, the benefits of having a K-9 outweigh everything else, Foote said.
“(A dog) is a great partner; it’s a great morale booster,” he said. “But it’s great for the other officers to have that dog come in and be able to prove (possible criminal activity) a little bit better and quicker than what (officers) would have to do on their own.”
Proving that a suspect is engaging in the transportation of illegal drugs or being able to locate an individual hiding from police is beneficial for officers as well as the dog and its handler, Foote said.
“For officers, being able to take people that are having criminal behaviors off the street, to make the society or the city a better place to live and safer, is rewarding,” he said. “And dogs are just great to have around.”
