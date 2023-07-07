Yankton County 4-H members tested their cooking skills on Thursday, June 15, at the 4-H Special Foods Contest.
The Special Foods contest requires 4-H members to learn how to provide meals and snacks that satisfy aesthetic, psychological, nutritional, and individual needs by choosing and preparing a recipe from any one of the five food groups.
Six 4-H members participated in the contest, with ages ranging from 8 to 11. Dishes prepared included: blueberry pancakes, acai bowl, little cheddar meatloaves, quinoa salad, scrambled eggs, and breakfast egg quesadilla.
The 4-H members had 90 minutes to prepare their dish, coordinate a table setting cover in an attractive and aesthetically pleasing manner based on their menu, and talk to a judge.
They were asked questions about food groups, the amount/number of servings needed for their own age and activity level, major nutrients, and more.
Food safety and sanitation are key elements of the Special Foods contest, and the 4-H members that participated discussed with the judges how they could and did avoid bacterial hazards when purchasing, storing, thawing, cooking, and serving food.
LeeAnn Freng, registered 4-H volunteer, whose kids had competed in the Special Foods Contest, judged the cooking and nutrition components of the competition.
Results were: (name, county, age division, dish prepared, ribbon placing)
Owen Holstein, Yankton, Beginner, Blueberry Pancakes, Purple; Blair Likness, Clay, Beginner, Acai Bowl, Purple; Grady Likness, Clay, Junior, Lil Cheddar Meatloaves, Purple; Eleanor Anderson, Clay, Junior, Quinoa Salad, Purple; Morgan Stelling, Clay, Junior, Scrambled Eggs, Purple; Coralee Taylor, Clay, Beginner, Breakfast Egg Quesadilla, Purple.
For more information about 4-H, how to join 4-H, or the Special Foods contest contact Katie Doty at the Yankton County Extension Office at 605-665-3387 or visit yankton4h.com.
