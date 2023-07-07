Yankton County 4-H members tested their cooking skills on Thursday, June 15, at the 4-H Special Foods Contest.

The Special Foods contest requires 4-H members to learn how to provide meals and snacks that satisfy aesthetic, psychological, nutritional, and individual needs by choosing and preparing a recipe from any one of the five food groups.

