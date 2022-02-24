DES MOINES, Iowa — LifeServe Blood Center, located at 2901 Broadway Suite F in Yankton, opened its new donor center doors Feb. 22. LifeServe is the sole provider of blood products to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton and has been the community-based blood center in the area for many years.
“The Yankton community is full of generous volunteer blood donors,” the company said in a press release. “LifeServe hopes this community will continue to donate, save lives and visit the new location. This new donor center will be conveniently open various days each week.”
LifeServe will also continue to host blood drives in the area and throughout the community, the press release said.
Blood donors who visit the Yankton Donor Center can donate whole blood, double red cells and, coming soon, platelets. A single donation can save three local lives.
“We are thrilled to open our very own donor center in Yankton to continue saving lives in the community,” said Danielle West, LifeServe Blood Center director of public relations and marketing. “The Yankton community has been an incredible supporter of us for the last several years and we look forward to our ongoing partnership in supporting our local hospitals with our new donor center.”
Schedule a lifesaving blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
