YPD Wearing Pink Patches For Breast Cancer Awareness
Yankton Police Department Officers Cole Larsen (left) and Preston Crissey display the pink patches being worn on YPD uniforms to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month. “Family members of officers in the Yankton Police Department have been directly impacted by breast cancer,” YPD Chief Jason Foote said. “It’s important that people get their screenings because it can save a life, and we just want to help spread that awareness.”

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

The Yankton Police Department (YPD) is doing its part to raise awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

According to YPD Chief Jason Foote, the department was recently the recipient of 100 pink versions of its regular ID patch from Point Emblems.

