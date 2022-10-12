YPD Wearing Pink Patches For Breast Cancer Awareness

The Yankton Police Department (YPD) is doing its part to raise awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
According to YPD Chief Jason Foote, the department was recently the recipient of 100 pink versions of its regular ID patch from Point Emblems.
“October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and I had entered the Yankton Police Department into a contest to win some free patches and we were selected to receive the patches,” he said. “We decided it would be great if we could wear the patches showing support and raising awareness about breast cancer, so we came up with a plan to make that work.”
He said the idea to vie for the patches came from within the department.
“One of our officers, Caitlin Schindler, had spoken with an officer with the Sioux City Police Department,” Foote said. “Sioux City sold their pink patches and donated the proceeds to breast cancer awareness. Officer Schindler brought the idea forward to me, and that is why I entered the contest.”
Foote said he was unaware of any departments that had their officers actually wearing the patches like the YPD is doing.
“Although departments might have patches made to sell or just give away, I don’t think they have worn them,” he said.
The YPD hasn’t been afraid to show off the pink patches either.
During Monday’s meeting of the Yankton City Commission, Foote handed out patches to commissioners and city officials alike.
City Manager Amy Leon said she’s notified others about the program and that she appreciates the YPD’s efforts.
“I presented that program to the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital board as well,” she said. “They’re doing a lot of awareness now with Breast Cancer Month happening and I think that’s a nice thing, because certainly it’s touched us all in some kind of way.”
It’s that connection that Foote said is the main reason officers are looking to raise awareness.
“Family members of officers in the Yankton Police Department have been directly impacted by breast cancer,” he said. “My mother is a breast cancer survivor. It’s important that people get their screenings because it can save a life, and we just want to help spread that awareness.”
He added that the department is looking to use similar visuals to help raise awareness for other causes.
“Once the ball started rolling with the pink patches, we started thinking maybe there are other issues to raise awareness about, so you may also see us change patches to purple,” he said. “October is also Domestic Violence Awareness Month. We ordered the same patches in purple to help raise awareness about issues surrounding Domestic Violence.”
Foote said these patches will be worn by YPD officers later in October as soon as they arrive.
